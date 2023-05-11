NORTH CORK TOURISM: Doneraile re-opens in time for Summer Season

11 May 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) visits Doneraile Court, North Co. Cork, today to officially reopen “a more accessible Doneraile Court with enhanced visitor attractions”.

Speaking ahead of the official reopening of Doneraile court today North Cork TD Seán Sherlock said that it is a testament to the work the people of Doneraile have put into the area to make it the jewel in the crown of North Cork tourism.

Deputy Sherlock said

“Another wonderful day for Doneraile with the reopening of Doneraile Court and the continuing improvements that we’re seeing now, along with the increases in visitor numbers.”

“It is really showing Doneraile to be the jewel in the crown of tourism for North Cork. And I’m delighted that we’re all playing a part in bringing this to fruition. The Elizabeth Bowen exhibition in the upstairs part of the house will be particularly worth seeing. It’s a vitally important piece of history. And it really speaks to the historical canon of literature that comes from North Cork, when you think of writers like Canon Sheehan and Elizabeth Warren herself, so it’s wonderful that we have this in our midst in North Cork.

It’s wonderful to see so many people coming to see Doneraile Park and Doneraile Court and it is the jewel of the crown. And today is a special day for the people of Doneraile and the wider area because they have invested so heavily in ensuring that Doneraile remains a key part of the tourism offering of North Cork”

About Doneraile Park (the grounds) and Doneraile Court (the house itself)

The 7th Viscount Doneraile (surname St Ledger), 2nd creation, passed away in 1956, and was survived by his wife Mary, Lady Doneraile. It was this Lady Doneraile who oversaw the sale of the property to the Land Commission, beginning the process of preserving Doneraile Estate for the nation.