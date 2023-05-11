Water off in parts of Mahon today

11 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann and Cork City Council wish to advise that network improvement works in Ballinure Road, Mahon may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses from 9pm on Thursday 11th May to 2am on Friday 12th May 2023.

Areas impacted include, Ballinure Road, Longshore Drive, St Micheal’s Drive, Avenue de Rennes, Ringmahon Road, Blackrock Avenue, Blackrock Crescent, Riverbank, The Maples, Beechwood Road, Gate Lodge, Sandy Lawn, Ballinure Cottages and surrounding areas.

Programme Manager for Uisce Éireann, Dave Murphy said “These works are necessary and will strengthen the water supply for the local community in the Mahon area. We anticipate that approximately 2,500 properties may experience an outage this Thursday night from 9pm until approximately 2am. We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption.”

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and/or water outages. Following the completion of improvement works; water supply may take up to three hours to be fully restored as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete the works as quickly as possible to restore normal supply to the affected areas.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

To deliver these works efficiently and safely, traffic management may be necessary during this time. Local and emergency access will always be maintained.

Customers can call the Uisce Éireann customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/ (Reference number: COR00062430)