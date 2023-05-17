“Surf and Turf”: Cork Hotel markets new package that includes fast boat charter around coastline

17 May 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Montenotte Hotel has partnered with Cork-based water tour-operator Ocean Escapes to treat guests to a thrilling new adventure experience this summer. Guests of The Montenotte will be able to pair a two-night stay with an excursion upon the high-seas on one of Ocean Escape’s state-of-the-art RIBS along the picturesque Irish coastline from Cork Harbour, stopping off at a number of idyllic seaside towns and indulging in a delicious picnic, curated by Executive Chef, Rudi Liebenberg.

Rates for The Montenotte Hotel’s Ocean Escape Experience package start from €610.00 per person. You’ll get a 2-night stay, a 3-course meal, luxury picnic and transfers to and from the harbour for the boat trip

This new package, available to book from the May 10th 2023, invites guests to enjoy a new way of exploring Cork, and the nearby coastline. During the day, guests will step aboard a Private RIB Charter from the historic town of Cobh, famously known as the last stop for the RMS Titanic. From there, guests will speed off for a ninety-minute escapade around the picturesque harbour, and out to sea to witness the awe-inspiring views of the Irish coastline and spot the native wildlife – including seals, dolphins, gannets and basking sharks. Along the way, Ocean Escapes will stop to allow guests to explore the charming Irish seaside town of Crosshaven, along with a view of the legendary Spike Island – famous for once being a monastic settlement and formed in a unique star-shape – where guests can experience the luxury of a prime vantage point from their immaculate Private Charter.

Based in Cork, Ocean Escapes run Private Charter trips around scenic locations. The trips are popular with couples, groups of friends and families. The Montenotte’s Coastal Escape package is ideal for a truly memorable urban escape or a special occasion – where celebrations or extravagant engagement proposals can be done in style with this unique sea adventure. To add to the experience, the two-night package includes a carefully curated picnic hamper, including a bottle of Laurent-Perrier Champagne. After the expedition, guests can indulge in a delicious three-course meal at the hotel’s award-winning Panorama Restaurant, helmed by Executive Chef Rudi Liebenberg. Guests can then choose to unwind with a movie at the hotel’s in-house private Cameo Cinema, make use of The Motion Health Club’s facilities and the award-winning Bellevue Spa – which has recently partnered with renowned Australian skincare brand Grown Alchemist – or simply relax with a cocktail at The Montenotte’s vibrant rooftop bar, The Glasshouse.

Andrew O’Riordan, Owner of Ocean Escapes, says: “We are incredibly excited to partner with The Montenotte Hotel, and bring their guests a thrilling way of experiencing Cork and its surrounding coastline. We feel this is the perfect opportunity to bring a splash of adventure to the luxury hotel experience here in Cork and very much look forward to welcoming guests soon.”

Frits Potgieter, General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel, comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with a local, Cork-based activity provider to offer our guests something out of the ordinary that carries The Montenotte’s urban escape experience outside of the hotel and around the Irish coastline. This is truly a unique and memorable partnership that is perfect for the summer season – we have no doubt that our guests will enjoy it.”