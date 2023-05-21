Over €90,000 Announced under County Cork Heritage & Commemorations Grant Schemes

21 May 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced a total of €93,309 in funding for 42 projects and initiatives under the 2023 County Cork Heritage and Commemorations Grant Schemes. Groups from each of Cork County’s eight municipal districts are set to benefit from this year’s funding.

Cork County Council’s Heritage and Commemorations Grant Schemes have been in operation for a number of years and have resulted in numerous excellent projects focusing on a variety of natural, built and cultural, heritage, as well as initiatives that serve as a commemoration of the county’s historic role in the War of Independence and the Irish Civil War. 2023 saw a 50% increase in applications since the scheme’s introduction in 2021, illustrating the increasing popularity of the scheme in Cork County.

Supported by the Heritage Council, this year’s Heritage Grant Scheme will support 29 groups with a combined sum of €37,250 granted. The Commemorations Grant Scheme, which is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, will see an overall allocation of €56,059 awarded to 13 groups throughout the county.

Congratulating the recipients, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins said, ‘The applications submitted under the Commemorations Scheme were of a very high standard and cover a wide range of commemorative undertakings ranging from monuments and plays to video productions, publications, and festivals. The Heritage Scheme will support a variety of Heritage Week Projects, as well as video documentaries, conservation reports for important local heritage buildings, exhibitions, heritage festivals and natural heritage projects to further highlight the wonderful heritage of Cork County.’

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, noted the role that community groups and heritage associations play in enhancing the county’s heritage, ‘These schemes provide valuable support for the tremendous work being done by people throughout the county in the area of heritage and commemoration. This announcement of €93,309 for projects and initiatives by 42 groups and organisations is a clear indication of our commitment to invest in the county’s heritage. Not only do communities benefit, but these initiatives also enhance our tourism offering, with a growing number of heritage attractions visited by people near and far each year.’

Many of the projects will culminate in events for National Heritage Week 2023, which takes place from Saturday 12th to Sunday 20th August.

For more information on these schemes, email corkheritage@corkcoco.ie or commemorations@corkcoco.ie. Details of the successful projects are available by clicking the buttons below:

Click to access county-cork-commemorations-grant-scheme-2023-3.pdf

Click to access county-cork-heritage-grant-scheme-2023-1.pdf