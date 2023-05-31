FASHION: Kinsale Leather unveils Summer 2023 Collection

31 May 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

FASHION: Cork brand ‘Kinsale Leather’ is run by Dee Mangan of Kinsale

The latest summer collection takes the brand’s easy minimalist look to the next level, with buttery soft suede and leather in colours inspired by West Cork summer time. Designer Dee Mangan’s signature style is simple, handmade and built to last.

Kinsale Leather has released its much loved Belt Bag in butter soft suede. The belt bag has been a Kinsale Leather staple since its launch. Worn across the chest or around the waist, it’s the ultimate hands-free accessory, perfect for travel or warm summer nights in Kinsale’s famous restaurants. It has room for all your essentials helping you keep life simple! For Summer 2023, the Belt Bag is available in 2 beautiful soft suedes – ‘Souris’, a warm stone taupe and ‘Moss’, a fresh, verdant green. This season’s chicest accessory is also available in the brand’s signature pebbled leather in a new ‘Granite Grey’.

Meet the Market bag in two new colourways – ‘Grey Linen’ and ‘Natural Linen’ both made with organic linen and finished with a buttery soft, tan oslo leather upper lining and strap. This casual bag is perfect for summer days on the beach or a trip to Kinsale’s buzzy Farmer’s Market.

The Jo Work Bag is back and available in the exclusive summer colours: ‘Granite Grey’, ‘Sky Blue’ and ‘Sherkin Wave’. The colour story is inspired by gentle summers on Sherkin Island, West Cork – stoney, warm neutrals, plush juicy greens and the blue of the sky and clear seas off the island.

To celebrate the launch of these new suede pieces, the brand has also created ‘Kinsale Suede’ the new sister fragrance to the ever popular Kinsale Leather unisex cologne. This new scent will be available later in the summer and was designed exclusively for Kinsale Leather by Lucy Hagarty of LaBougie perfumery, Kinsale. Lighter than the oud based Kinsale Leather scent, it is designed to mix with your body’s unique chemistry and be slightly different on each wearer. Dee Mangan describes it as, “So individual but familiar, like picking up a soft jumper one of your favourite people has been wearing and it still smells like them”.

Speaking about the new suede launch, Dee said “Being able to offer our favourite styles in different textures and materials is really exciting to me as a designer. As with all our collections, these bags are made to be used everyday. The fragrance and the bags will change with use and over time, really become part of the person who uses them, perfectly unique to the wearer. That’s what we love so much about this collection.”