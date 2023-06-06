NEW TV SERIES: Entertainers from The Wild Atlantic Way

6 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

‘The Wild Atlantic Way’ driving route starts/ends in Kinsale, Co Cork, it covers the Western Seaboard of Ireland

A new four-part music special of one-hour episodes, featuring the cream of entertainers from The Wild Atlantic Way, will broadcast on TG4, commencing on Sunday 11th June 2023.

‘Wild Atlantic Way: A Musical Journey’ will feature traditional musicians, dancers, singers and folk groups from Sligo, Mayo, Leitrim and Galway.

The shows were recorded in the Royal Theatre, Castlebar, Co. Mayo and are presented by Henry McGlade of TV Ireland and Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile of TG4.

The first programme has a strong Sligo connection and will air on TG4 on Sunday 11th June, at 8.30 p.m. The O’Donnell Family Folk Group, Cathy Jordan of Dervish fame, Seamie O’Dowd, Colemans Trad Group, music legend Carmel Gunning, The Bhoys of Ballisodare Sea Shanty Choir, Fr. James Mc Donagh Traditional Group and Bróga Bríomhar Dance School all feature in the programme. This episode will be repeated on Wednesday, 13th June at 7.30pm.

The following week, Sunday 18th June, features a magnificent Mayo line-up including the Murphy Sisters Folk Group, ace accordion player Dave Munnelly, Sean Nós Dancer Tommy Stenson, The Mayo Pipers, Atlantic Rhythm Dance Troupe, top contemporary group Billow Wood, Ragus, and the Tiernan Family. This show will be repeated on Wednesday 21st June, at 7.30 p.m.

Some wonderful entertainers from County Leitrim feature on ‘Wild Atlantic Way: A Musical Journey’ on Sunday 25th June. Those include the Garadice Trad Group, Gan Ainm Folk Group, singer Charlie McGettigan, Bellhavel Trad Group, and ballad singer Fionnuala Maxwell.

The final show features some fantastic Galway talent and this episode will be shown on TG4 on Sunday 2nd July. It will feature singer-songwriter Ultan Conlon, Back West Trad Group, traditional singer Caitriona Ni Cheannabháin, Leo Moran and Padraig Stevens, and The Whileaways.

The shows were made possible through funding which the Royal Theatre received from the LLPPS Funding scheme.

Micheál Ó Ciaraidh, a well-known Irish broadcaster and television producer produced the shows. Lighting and sound was provided by Frankie McDonald, of Castlebar.

‘Wild Atlantic Way: A Musical Journey’ will air over four weeks, starting on Sunday 11th June at 8.30pm on TG4 and on the TG4 Player.