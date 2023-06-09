CLONAKILTY: Martin Hayes announces solo DeBarras Show

9 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Martin Hayes announces solo DeBarras Show

Friday 6th October 2023

Tickets €30 on sale now:

https://debarra.ie/event/martin-hayes/

This October, Martin Hayes will make his first ever visit to DeBarras Folk Club for what is sure to be a remarkable performance.

Martin Hayes is one of the world’s most celebrated fiddlers and an influential figure in Irish traditional music. Rooted in the classical, folk and contemporary worlds, Hayes is the founder of the seminal Irish-American supergroup The Gloaming, and has collaborated with everyone from Bill Frisell and Yo-Yo Ma to Sting and Paul Simon.

He formed his latest project, the Common Ground Ensemble, by identifying a group of musicians whose wealth of talent spans trad Irish music, improvisation, arrangement, jazz, avant-garde and cutting edge contemporary classical. His goal, he says, is simply “to have the most fun I can have when I’m on stage.”

Hayes performs a special solo show at DeBarras, Friday 6th October 2023. Tickets €30 are on sale now from debarra.ie

Martin Hayes & The Common Ground Ensemble

Tour October 2023 Martin Hayes will also play FOUR Solo shows – indicated *** ***Fri 6 October – De Barras, CLONAKILTY Wed 11 October – Band on the Wall, MANCHESTER Fri 13 October – Earth Theatre, LONDON Sat 14 October – University Concert Hall, DUBLIN ***Sun 15 October – Wyham Brewery, NEWCASTLE ***Tue 17 October – Redgrave Theatre, BRISTOL ***Wed 18 October – Howard Assembly Room. LEEDS Thu 19 October – Vicar Street, DUBLIN Fri 20 October – Vicar Street, DUBLIN – SOLD OUT Sat 21 October – Royal Theatre, CASTLEBAR Sun 22 October – St Luke’s, CORK

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/martinhayesfiddle

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/martinhayesfiddle/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MHayesmusic