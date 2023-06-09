Sisu Clinic Celebrates Successful 5 years in Aesthetic Medicine with 24 Clinics Globally

9 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

The Irish-founded cosmetic chain recently introduced a number of own-brand products that include collagen supplements and sheet masks.

The number of clinics worldwide reached 24 in recent weeks, with openings stateside in Houston, Texas and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The group has seen 47% growth in revenue YoY globally in H1.

Sisu raised $3.5 million earlier this year to further fuel expansion plans, adding to their $15 million to date from investors.

Sisu Clinic offers a comprehensive range of the most advanced, non-invasive beauty treatments in the world, and was founded by the successful Cork businessman Pat Phelan and doctor brother duo Dr. James Cotter and Dr. Brian Cotter in 2018.

2023 has seen the launch of its brand new line of provider-approved skin care products, ‘Sisu Solutions’. The first two items in the line, the Marine Collagen Supplement and the Bio-Cellulose Sheet Mask, are available online and in stores across worldwide, with further products to follow in upcoming months.

“I’m excited by the opportunities in the skincare space, and am delighted to break into this new market with the launch of our new products. At Sisu, our goal is to provide best-in-class service to our patients, both in our clinics and in their own homes, and these products complement what we are doing in terms of treatments, extending their longevity”,

says Dr. Brian Cotter, Co-Founder and Global Medical Director.

The group has seen exponential growth in recent years. Having launched a funding round earlier this year, Sisu raised $3.5 million to further fuel expansion plans into the UK and US, adding to their $15 million to date from investors. The number of clinics worldwide reached 24 in recent weeks, with openings stateside in Houston, Texas and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, following Sisu’s initial launch into the US and the UK in 2022.

“At Sisu, we aim to give our patients the best results possible while also ensuring the treatment is bespoke to their own individual needs, which distinguishes us from others in the industry, and our success this year is proof of that. Our expansion is a result of the rising demand in non-invasive cosmetic operations and the second half of 2023 is likely to see the same trend – it really is an exciting time to be in the aesthetics sector,”

added Sisu Clinic CEO and Co-Founder Pat Phelan.

Sisu Clinic was created with the belief that patient care should be at the forefront of cosmetic treatment, and this is reflected in the customer experience having reached 10,000 5-star reviews on Google this year. Sisu Clinic has strived to safely bring advancements in aesthetic care to the masses while establishing a dynamic partnership between patients and their practitioners since its inception five years ago, with their locations featuring the latest technology and techniques to make customers look and feel their best.