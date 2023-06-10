Cork wind farm invites you to come visit this June and #GetOutInTheWi6

10 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Wind Energy Ireland is inviting Cork residents to Get Out in the Wind this month and visit Ballyhoura Wind Farm, one of nearly a dozen Irish wind farms which are open, free of charge, to the public all year round.

Located on the Cork-Limerick border, Ballyhoura wind farm offers visitors a choice of forest trails of varying lengths and difficulties, suitable for walking, hiking, biking or running. The trails all offer fantastic views of the Ballyhoura mountains, as visitors weave through some of the country’s most powerful wind turbines which, every day, are helping to lead the way to a brighter Irish energy future.

It’s the perfect location for families to #GetOutInTheWind this June, and will help people understand how wind farms like Ballyhoura operate by enabling visitors to get up close to the source of more than a third of the country’s annual electricity supply. Ballyhoura’s turbines alone power the equivalent of some 12,000 homes.

Noel Cunniffe, Wind Energy Ireland CEO, said: “Global Wind Day is 15 June and what better way to celebrate Ireland’s biggest source of clean electricity than to see it for yourself.

“We are so proud of the contribution that Ireland’s wind farms are making to our decarbonisation journey and our communities, that we are dedicating the full month of June to promoting our Get Out in the Wind campaign, which encourages people to get out and see Ireland’s wind farms in action.

“Wind energy is an Irish success story. Irish wind farms create jobs, support communities and cut our carbon emissions. Even better, they can also be a haven for biodiversity, mountain biking and family adventures. Why not come see for yourself, at Ballyhoura wind farm?”

Photo competition

Everyone who visits a wind farm for the month of June is also in with the chance to win a €500 gift card by entering Wind Energy Ireland’s Global Wind Day photography competition.

Share some pictures of your visit to a wind farm by tagging Wind Energy Ireland on Instagram at @WindEnergyIreland, or emailing your images to connect@windenergyireland.com, to be in with the chance to win.

Irish wind farms

Last year Ireland’s wind farms cut spending on gas imports by €2 billion and by the end of April they had provided 38 per cent of the country’s electricity so far this year.

As well as generating power some of Irish wind farms also provide fantastic amenities for the local community and for visitors to Ireland.

Ballyhoura wind farm is one of 11 participating wind farms across the country, with each wind farm offering something unique to be enjoyed by locals and tourists alike, from picnic spots to hiking trails, mountain biking and breath-taking views. Several of these wind farms are also involved in initiatives to protect and preserve the local biodiversity.

Noel Cunniffe continued: “Wherever possible, our members want to build wind farms that do more than simply providing electricity, but which can protect our environment, support native biodiversity and empower local communities.

“We are inviting everyone to come visit us this June at one of the many Irish wind farms open to the public and see for yourself Ireland’s energy future.”

For more information visit: www.windenergyireland.com