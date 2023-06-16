Grant for Choir at City Centre Church of Ireland Cathedral

16 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

St Fin Barre’s Cathedral Choir, Cork has been awarded a grant of £15,000 to support singing lessons for Choristers and Junior Lay Vicars. Cathedral Music Trust and its forerunner, the Friends of Cathedral Music, has given over £4 million in grants to choral foundations since 1956.

Their grants help maintain and develop the work of choral foundations across the UK and the Republic of Ireland. The Friends paid a visit to Ireland last year and attended an organ recital and choral evensong in St Fin Barre’s Cathedral on Monday, 17th October 2022.

Director of Music Peter Stobart said:

I am delighted that we have been awarded this grant, which will help us to develop our work with the choir. It is extremely important that our singers remain in the best vocal condition, as the music that we sing can be very demanding. The health of our choristers is of paramount importance, and particularly the health of our teenage voices as they undergo changes. We pride ourselves that our Junior Lay Vicars are such a strong cohort in our ranks, and I am looking forward to this opportunity to help them further and develop the sound of the whole choir.

