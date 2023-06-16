202 new homes in Cork City

16 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Housing News

Today, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Deirdre Forde, officially opened 202 new homes for Cork City.

Earlier this morning, the Lord Mayor opened 20 new homes in Laurel Heights, Shanakiel. This development is comprised of three, one-bedroom apartments, nine, two-bedroom apartments and eight one-bedroom house. The scheme was developed by Summertime Developments and constructed by Murphy & O’Sullivan Limited through Cork City Council’s award-winning ‘Competitive Dialogue’ procurement process and funded by the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage. The residential development is now managed by Tuath Housing in partnership with Cork City Council.

During the afternoon, Cllr. Forde opened a mixed-tenure social and affordable development of 54 new homes at Crann Darach, Middle Glanmire Road, Montenotte. This mixed tenure scheme comprises 27 social homes, with three two-bedroom homes, twenty-two three-bedroom homes and two four-bedroom homes, as well as 27 affordable homes comprised of five two-bedroom homes, nineteen three-bedroom homes and three four-bedroom homes. The scheme was developed on a formerly vacant site by Murnane & O’Shea Limited through Cork City Council’s Competitive Dialogue procurement process. Tuath Housing now owns and manages the social homes within this mixed-tenure development. The Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage provided support for this important mixed tenure scheme through Capital Advance Leasing Facility funding to Tuath and its Affordable Housing Fund.

The Lord Mayor also launched 60 new homes within the prominent social and affordable residential development at Newton Heights, Boherboy Road, comprising 37 affordable homes, and 23 social homes provided across phases 1 & 2 with the first tranche of affordable purchasers now beginning to move into their new homes. The balance of the scheme, under construction, is being delivered in 3 further phases by Lyonshall Limited and Clancy Construction in a joint venture. This strategic housing site was acquired for development by Cork City Council who designed the housing scheme. The social housing in this development is owned and managed by Cluid in partnership with Cork City Council. The Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage once again supported this development.

The fourth scheme attended by the Lord Mayor is located in Carrig Court, Blackrock with 43 new homes comprising of fifteen two/three-bedroom houses and twenty-eight apartments with a mix of one, two and three bedrooms, developed by Lyonshall Ltd and built by Clancy Construction through Cork City Council’s Competitive Dialogue procurement process, and funded by the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage. This development is managed by Co-Operative Housing Ireland in partnership with Cork City Council.

Concluding the day, the Lord Mayor opened a new development of 25 new homes at Josephine McCoy News, South Douglas Road, developed on a formerly vacant and derelict site by Lyonshall Ltd and built by Clancy Construction through Cork City Council’s Competitive Dialogue procurement process. This development was funded by the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage. This Rightsizing scheme includes seventeen (mix of one & two-bed bungalows) and eight two-bed apartments and is now under the management of Tuath Housing and further develops Cork City Council’s very successful Rightsizing programme. Rightsizing refers to a voluntary scheme aimed at residents, aged sixty years and over, who would like to move from their current property to one that is more suitable to their needs. The novel scheme supports individuals and families by offering top quality warm, safe, and comfortable housing while also freeing up existing homes that may be under-occupied by older persons.

The Lord Mayor said: “I’m incredibly proud today to open so many homes for the people of Cork. The delivery of homes is a key priority for Cork City Council, and I commend all who were involved in bringing these new developments to fruition. I welcome the delivery of these affordable housing schemes, which are at the heart of Cork City Council’s delivery programme, with homeowners now moving into each of these schemes. I hope that these homes will be the start of a new and happy chapter in many people’s lives and in the long term, will create sustainable and vibrant communities for those that live there.”

Assistant Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Brian Geaney said: ““Housing remains at the forefront of Cork City Council’s objectives and will do so for the coming years. The Council’s housing delivery programmes are robust, and I would like to acknowledge the great work and efforts of all involved in making these new housing schemes a reality on the ground and welcome the residents to their new homes. Cork City Council will continue to show strong leadership in the delivery of more homes across the city and continue to develop a strong pipeline of social and affordable housing into the future in collaboration with all of our partners”.