Sponsorship Program to bring hospitality students from USA to Cork, Ireland

26 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced a sponsorship program in association with the Irish Hotels Federation, which will see hospitality students from the US avail of a 12 month Working Holiday Authorisation to participate in practical training in a number of Cork hotels. The program will see Cork County Council sponsor the travel costs of the students while the Irish Hotels Federation will provide accommodation and further training to the participating students.

“This is a wonderful example of how a partnership approach between the local authority and the IHF, in association with the Office of the Consulate General of Ireland in Chicago can open a whole new world of on the job practical experience for US students while at the same time filling the many vacant posts which need to be filled in the hospitality sector in Cork” the Mayor of the County, Councillor Danny Collins said today.

“This is a win for all parties, and we very much look forward to welcoming our US guests and showcasing all that Cork has to offer. We have established a fantastic relationship through our long standing sister agreement with Cook County and annual visit to Chicago with this programme a very welcome result. We hope that after 12 months the students will return home with new skills and encourage their families and friends to come and visit Ireland” the Mayor added.

The initiative has also been welcomed by the Tánaiste Deputy Michael Martin T.D. who stated “I am delighted to welcome this initiative between Cork County Council, the Irish Hotel Federation and the Consulate General of Ireland in Chicago. The 1 year Working Holiday programme between Ireland and the US provides an excellent opportunity for students and recent graduates to gain invaluable experience, both professionally and personally. Cork has a long standing trade and economic relationship with the United States, and I am sure that the skills and expertise that will be exchanged as part of this programme will greatly benefit the participants and hospitality sectors in both Cork and Chicago. “