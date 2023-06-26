Goodbye Argos – last Cork store closes as part of Republic of Ireland exit

26 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Argos used to have three stores in Cork; at Mahon Point Retail Park, Blackpool Retail Park, and a City Centre store in the Queens Old Castle. The latter closed in November 2019. Now, the remaining two premises have pulled down their shutters as part of Argos’ exit from the Republic of Ireland. In a email to customers this evening the British headquartered company thanked its any customer for their business:

Dear customer,

Earlier this year we announced that we had made the difficult decision to close our stores in the Republic of Ireland.

All Argos stores and online operations in the Republic of Ireland have now closed.

Although customers can no longer visit us in-store, you can still contact us if you need help with a product you have purchased.

More information about our updated aftersales, returns, refunds and exchanges policy, including how to contact us, can be found here. Please note that we are not able to process refunds, returns or exchanges for products purchased in the Republic of Ireland in our UK stores, including in Northern Ireland.

You can also get in touch if you have any unspent balance on an Argos Euro Gift Card and we will be happy to help you.

We’d like to thank all of our customers, colleagues and communities for supporting Argos in the Republic of Ireland for over 25 years.

Thank you,

Argos