A Detailed food guide for your next travel to Ireland 

11 July 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

One of the most exciting elements when exploring a new country is definitely the local cuisine. With its rich culinary traditions and span-new, high-quality ingredients, Ireland offers a delicious gastronomic experience for every food lover. From whole-souled stews to fresh seafood, the Emerald Isle has something for every palate. To skim through every best delight in the vicinity, look at Petit Futé’s top restaurants. Apart from that, if you’re planning a trip to Ireland, don’t forget to go through this elaborate gourmet guide to help you steer the country’s delicious cuisine.

Customary Irish Breakfast

Start your day with a full-fledged traditional Irish breakfast. These typically include bacon rashers, black pudding, sausages, fried eggs, baked beans, grilled tomatoes, and more. Try the famous soda or brown bread with thickish creamy Irish butter and strong Irish tea.

Seafood

With its vast coastline, Ireland is a seafood admirer’s paradise. Be sure to try the fresh catch of the day, including juicy oysters from Galway Bay, mussels from Killary Harbor and famous wild Atlantic salmon. Don’t miss traditional dishes like fish and chips. Enjoy the views of Ireland’s beautiful coastline.

Irish stew

Ireland is celebrated for its hearty stews, perfect to warm you up on a cold day. A customary Irish stew uses lamb or beef, root vegetables such as potatoes, carrots and onions, and is cooked in a thick broth with herbs such as thyme and parsley. Couple it with a Guinness beer for an authentic Irish meal.

Pub grub

Irish pubs don’t just serve good drinks. They also serve good pub food. Enjoy classics like shepherd’s pie, beef and Guinness pie, and bangers and mash, including sausage and mashed potatoes. The cozy atmosphere and collegial locals make dining at an Irish Pub an indelible experience.

Boxy

Boxty is a classical Irish potato pancake that you should try when you visit. It can be presented as a side dish or as a primary dish by adding various ingredients. From savory options like bacon and cheese to sweet variations with added berries and cream, Boxty is a versatile and delicious treat.

Irish cheese

Ireland has a great variety of artisanal cheeses that are a must for cheese lovers. From the creamy, tangy Cashel Bleu to the rich, buttery courea, there’s cheese for every taste. Couple with homemade chutneys and crackers for a delicious snack.

Irish whiskey

No Irish gastronomic journey is complete without sampling some of the world’s most famous whiskeys. Visit one of the multiple distilleries across the country, such as Dublin’s Jameson Distillery or Northern Ireland’s Bushmills Distillery. Take a tour to learn about the whiskey-making process and savor the smooth aroma of Ireland’s finest spirits.

Farmers Market

Visit one of its many Farmers’ Markets around the country to sample some of Ireland’s local breeds and homemade treats. From freshly baked bread to organic fruit and vegetables, these markets give a glimpse into Ireland’s vibrant food culture.

Food Festival

If you’re lucky enough to stop by the Irish Food Festival, you’ll have something to look forward to. Galway International Oyster, Taste of Dublin, Seafood Festival, and Dingle Food Festival are just a few.