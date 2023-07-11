Cork businesses and other facilities can apply for enhanced supports for solar panels

11 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork businesses, manufacturing facilities and public facilities can soon apply for enhanced supports to install solar panels which can help them reduce overall energy costs, a Fine Gael Deputy has said.

Deputy Colm Burke welcomed an extension of supports to a wider range of businesses and non-domestic applicants, which will be done through tiered grant supports for solar PV for installation sizes greater than 6 kWp up to 1,000 kWp (1 MW) capacity.

Deputy Burke said: “New funding approved by Government through the Non-Domestic Microgeneration Scheme will range from €2,700 to €162,600 and will support an even wider selections of businesses in Cork switch to solar. The changes will be made through amendments to the Non-Domestic Microgeneration Scheme.

“Small local shops, large manufacturing facilities, public buildings, sports clubs and community organisations in Cork will be eligible to apply for the scheme. An installation size of 1000 kWp equates to approximately 2,500 solar PV panels, which could be accommodated on a large factory or warehouse rooftop for example.

“The amended scheme will operate on an introductory basis to the end of this year and it will then be assessed and subject to the normal budgetary process into 2024/2025. It will be open for applications which the SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland) will administer from mid July.

“The scheme is part of Government’s commitment to helping businesses and citizens to achieve a greener and more sustainable future. There was a record number of applications last year and so far this year, with around 60,000 homes now registered as microgenerators.”

The updated grants will be as follows:

Up to 6kWp will remain unchanged up to €2,400, with an additional:

€300/kWp for each extra kWp installed between 7kWp -20kWp;

€200/kWp for each extra kWp installed between 21kWp- 200kWp;

€150/kWp for each extra kWp installed between 201kWp-1000kWp.

This would mean that installations up to 1MW could be eligible for a grant of up to €162,600.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, who brought forward the proposal, said: “I want businesses to see the opportunities renewable energy can provide in reducing costs, reducing carbon and increasing sustainability.

“Businesses using renewables are more resilient to price volatility, and well-placed as we decarbonise our economy.

“This measure underlines the Government’s commitment to help businesses save money on their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint as they contribute positively to our national climate change targets.”