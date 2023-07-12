Spring Break 80s show at Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

12 July 2023

Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet) with special guests – Spring Break 80s show – Guinness Cork Jazz Festival – Cork City Hall – Saturday 28th October 7pm

Put on those dancing shoes as one of pop music’s greatest vocalists Tony Hadley & band play Cork City for the very first time. Special Guests getting the party going are “Spring Break” Europe’s Premier Goodtime supergroup with an 80s show packed with classics. Tickets go on sale from Ticketmaster on Thursday, July 6 at 10AM.

Tony Hadley, London born and bred thought his future lay in medicine until as a young lad he won a holiday singing competition and decided his vocation was to sing…. The rest is history! Tony went on to front 80s New Romantic band Spandau Ballet, earning himself the accolade of being one of pop music’s greatest vocalists. The band had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic ‘Through the Barricades’ and of course the international number one ‘True’ and the unofficial London Olympics theme ‘Gold’.

By the mid-80s they were world-wide superstars however, relationships cracked and the band split in 1990. Despite two well documented reunions, which generated the critically acclaimed rockumentary film “Soul Boys Of The Western World”, Tony has now left the band permanently and returned to his successful solo career, writing, recording and performing.

Nearly 40 years on from the beginning of his Spandau career Tony’s unmistakeable voice still brims with passion and urgency as it first did all those years ago. As a solo Artist Tony has performed across the world. In 2005 he was awarded a Gold Badge from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters.

He reached a new audience when he contributed to the soundtrack for 2016 movie ‘Eddie The Eagle’ starring Hugh Jackman & Taron Egerton. In 2018 Tony released his highly anticipated solo album Talking To The Moon. In 2020 Tony released a new single ‘Obvious’. The song was co-written with Mick Lister who also co-wrote songs on Tony’s 2018 solo album Talking To The Moon. Last year 2in 022 Tony embarked on his 40th Anniversary Tour performing 40 shows across the UK, followed by concerts in Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Japan and Italy. He has also released a photo book “My Life In Pictures” celebrating his 40 years in music.

Tickets €45 + booking fee standing and €55 + booking fee reserved balcony seating go on sale from Ticketmaster.

