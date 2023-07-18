Munster Set For Páirc Uí Chaoimh Return

18 July 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Munster Rugby will return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in February 2024 when they take on the Super Rugby Champions Crusaders on Saturday, February 3 at 5pm.

In a first for world rugby the ‘Clash of Champions’ will see the reigning champions of the URC and Super Rugby face off against each other.

Munster created history last November when hosting the first ever rugby game at the Cork venue with the sell-out event against South Africa ‘A’ proving a huge success on a memorable night.

The general ticket sale will open on Monday, July 24 at 10am with priority groups contacted directly this week with pre-sale details. Family tickets for 2 adults and 2 children start from €50.

Tickets will be available from ticketmaster.ie