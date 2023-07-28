€1.69m allocated for upgrade works on rural roads and laneways in County Cork

28 July 2028

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

An additional sum of €1,690,772 has been allocated to County Cork for repairs and improvement works on rural roads and laneways, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator Tim Lombard has welcomed the announcement from the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, of an additional €16 million for road projects across the country. This means that almost €30 million has been allocated under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) this year alone.

And almost €130 million has been invested through LIS since the scheme was re-introduced in 2017 by then Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD.

Senator Lombard said: “I welcome the funding of €1,690,772 allocated to County Cork under the local improvement scheme. This is on top of the €1,065,151 that was allocated to Cork in the first round of funding that was announced earlier this year and brings the total allocation for 2023 to €2,755,923. The LIS funding for 2023 is more than double the 2022 funding allocation.

“The Local Improvement Scheme is used for non-public roads and lanes that are not normally maintained by Cork County Council but are critical for rural residents. Roads and lanes that provide access to homes, farms and businesses, as well as outdoor amenities.

“Eligible roads under the scheme include non-public roads that provide access to parcels of agricultural land, or provide access for harvesting purposes (including turf or seaweed) for two or more persons. Also included are non-public roads leading to important community amenities such as graveyards, beaches, piers and mountains.

“I would also appeal to Cork County Council to utilise the funding to address any backlog of applications that they currently have. The overall funding is more than double the allocation provided last year,” Senator Lombard said.

Since the Local Improvement Scheme was re-introduced in 2017, almost 4,000 roads nationally have been funded for repair works.

Senator Lombard concluded “Living rurally and as a farmer myself, I know how poor quality roads can negatively impact on family farms and businesses.

“That’s why the Local Improvement Scheme was re-introduced in 2017 by my colleague, Michael Ring. Since its re-introduction, over €130 million has been invested in rural communities the length and breadth of Rural Ireland including €7.4m in Cork between 2017 and 2022.

“This funding is all about making peoples’ lives that bit easier and ensuring we have good access to homes, farms, businesses and local amenities and the investment is a clear example of Government’s commitment to supporting rural communities.