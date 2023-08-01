Your chance to see the New Kinsale Library: Art Exhibition opens from 11th Augustember 7th

1 August 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

What and When

Interwoven

The new Kinsale Library in the James O’Neill building, Church Square, Kinsale, Co Cork

Launch: 10th August 6-8

Exhibition: 11th August to 7th September – Tue-Sat 9:30-5:50

Cork Craft & Design presents Interwoven as part of Cork Craft Month 2023 Interwoven is an exhibition displaying and celebrating innovative designs from Cork Craft and

Design members in the Kinsale Library, Kinsale, Cork from the 11th of August until the 7th of September.

This exhibition speaks to the deep connections between Irish craft and design and the wider society in which they are created. For centuries, Irish craftspeople have used their skills to create functional and beautiful objects that reflect the values, beliefs, and traditions of their communities. But Irish craft and design are not just relics of the past, today a new generation of designers and makers are using traditional techniques and materials to create contemporary works that reflect the changing face of Irish society.

Through this exhibition, we invite you to explore the diverse and intricate ways in which craft and design are interwoven into Irish society and culture. From the traditional to the contemporary, the functional to the decorative, these works showcase the beauty, skill, and creativity of Cork makers.

This exhibition will display the work of 20 Cork Craft and Design members and will showcasebvarious mediums from ceramics to woodwork to textiles.

This free exhibition will launch on the 10th of June from 6 to 8pm and will run from the 11th of August to the 7th of September, Tuesday to Saturday 9:30 to 5:30 at the brand new library in Kinsale.

About Cork Craft and Design: Established in 2005, Cork Craft & Design (CCD) brings together the very best of Cork’s unique and excellent Irish craft and design tradition. It is dedicated to promoting quality Irish craft and design to global and Irish audiences. A social enterprise and membership organisation, Cork Craft & Design supports and promotes professional and semi-professional craft and design makers living in Cork city and county. It brings together makers across Cork to build business opportunities — nationwide and worldwide — for the sector, to promote Irish craft, increase the

range of supports available to members, and engage as many people as possible in the story of Irish craft locally. Cork Craft & Design provides networking, retail sales and exhibition opportunities for its makers. Its goal is to ensure that Cork is nationally and internationally recognised as a destination for making, seeing, collecting, buying and learning about excellence in contemporary and traditional craft.