Castlemartyr’s Terre Restaurant introduces new petit menu and Terre Garden Tour

24 August 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Restaurant is located in 5 star Hotel at Castlemartyr

Terre restaurant is delighted to announce the launch of the Terre Garden Tour to complement the new midweek and lunch sittings at the Michelin Star awarded restaurant.

Chef Patron Vincent Crepel, with Kevin O’Shea, the Castlemartyr Resort gardener have collaborated to create an organic, productive garden on the grounds of Castlemartyr Resort, which supplies the kitchens in Terre with fresh, seasonal herbs, microgreens, edible flowers, and vegetable produce for their innovative menus.

The Terre Garden Tour is exclusively for Terre diners and a wonderful immersive experience to be enjoyed by enthusiastic gardeners, keen growers, and gastronomes. Led by Kevin, who will bring guests on a tour of the polytunnels and will elaborate on what is grown in the garden, how it is grown and what is foraged for use in the kitchen.

With dishes rooted in French cooking techniques, the Terre culinary team uses a wide and diverse range of ingredients. Chef Vincent Crepel has ambitious aims to organically grow a selection of exotic vegetables and fruit, that will feature in his dishes, including ginger, wasabi, Monk’s Beard, curry leaf, lemongrass and sancho pepper including a selection of not easily sourced vegetables such as Chinese aubergine, snake gourd, Mexican marigold and Shiso cress. Vincent and Kevin will grow these varieties alongside stable vegetables and fruit including tomatoes, turnips, kohlrabi, strawberries, and those that feature regularly in French cooking such as artichokes, tarragon, and pot marigolds.

The biodiverse and regenerative garden at Terre provides a fresh, sustainable garden-to-plate offering and will be pollenated by the resort beehives which produce honey that is used throughout the hotel menus.

Terre has introduced a new dining experience to meet demand. The introduction of a ‘Petit’ nine stage menu will be available midweek and can be enjoyed as part of a midweek gastro stay. This complements the new lunch time sittings on Fridays and Saturdays, opening the Terre dining experience to new audiences.

The Terre Petit Menu & Garden Tour package is priced from €450 per room, bed, and breakfast. For reservations and further information please contact Terre reservations on 021 421 9053 or email info@terre.ie.