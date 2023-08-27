Registrations are open for the Big Beach Clean

27 August 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Clean Coasts, supported by Cully and Sully, is thrilled to announce the return of the Big Beach Clean initiative. The programme is asking participants to sign up to receive a free clean-up kit and join a worldwide citizen science project. With almost 150 groups already registered, this promises to be an exciting opportunity for everyone.

In 2022, over 500 clean-up events took place and volunteers made an incredible impact by removing 42 tonnes of litter from the Irish coast and inland locations. As Clean Coasts celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023, the aim is to make this year’s Big Beach Clean the most remarkable one yet.

Scheduled to take place from September 15th to 17th, the Big Beach Clean is part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), organised by the Ocean Conservancy. This annual call to action invites communities and volunteers to come together and host a clean-up after the bathing season ends. Additionally, it is an opportunity for volunteers to engage in a worldwide citizen science project. By collecting data on the amount and types of litter found on Irish beaches and filling out Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards, volunteers contribute to raising awareness about the issue of marine litter. This data serves as an indicator of the problem’s scale and aids in shaping future policies and campaigns.

This year, Clean Coasts aims to emphasise the importance of submitting the information and data on the collected litter. The 2022 results have been shared with Ocean Conservancy, and in Ireland, they have influenced Clean Coasts’ campaigns targeting the top 10 litter offenders, including cigarette butts, plastic bottles, and food packaging. For example, the Clean Coasts’ Break Up with Plastic campaign was mostly based on results from the Big Beach Clean. Moreover, working with community groups, a new anti-smoking litter campaign was launched in May this year.

At Taisce National Spring Clean programme is joining the initiative again and registration for the Big Beach Clean is open to all residents of Ireland, regardless of their proximity to the coastline. Statistics show that urban litter is one of the main causes of marine litter, therefore, even those in non-coastal counties can participate and contribute to preventing litter from entering waterways and seas. By joining the Big Beach Clean, volunteers play a crucial role in addressing the problem at its source and making a positive impact on the environment.

Irish business Cully and Sully, renowned sea lovers and sustainability supporters, are thrilled to join Clean Coasts once again in supporting the Big Beach Clean.

Colum O’Sullivan, aka Sully, from Cully and Sully said: “As big fans of the sea, we’re thrilled to be sponsoring the Big Beach Clean for a fourth year. It’s not just about giving our beaches a good combing over after the busy summer months. As we clean the beaches and waterways, we’re all being reminded how important it is to dispose of and recycle our waste properly.”

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager, commented: “Join us in the Big Beach Clean 2023 and be part of a powerful movement to protect our coastlines. Together, we’ll create a cleaner, healthier environment for all. Sign up at cleancoasts.org and let’s make a lasting impact on our precious coastal ecosystems.”

People wishing to join the initiative can register at www.cleancoasts.org