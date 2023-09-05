28 Cork charities and community organisations receive donations from ALDI

5 September 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Over €80,000 to be donated through ALDI’s Community Grants Programme

A total of 28 Cork-based charities and community organisations have become the latest beneficiaries of ALDI’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a grant from ALDI colleagues in County Cork.

Receiving €500 grants are Good Shepherd Cork, The Crann Centre, Glansillagh Animal Rescue, CSPCA Animal Rescue, CUH Children Hospital, Cork Deaf Association, Skibbereen Geriatric Society, Men’s Shed Passage West, Youghal Community Bus, Cork Simon Community, NCBI Ballincollig, Bunscoil na Toirbhirte, West Cork Rapid Response, Cork City Missing Person Search And Rescue, 23rd Midleton Scouts, Cork Stroke Support, Cobh Horse Rescue, St Aloysius College, Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART), North Presentation School, Friends of Dunmanway Community Hospital, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, Fermoy Community Youth Centre, Charleville Men’s Shed, Irish Cancer Society, Barnardos and Pieta House. Marymount Hospice received multiple nominations from ALDI colleagues, receiving a €1,000 grant from the retailer.

ALDI’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each beneficiary is chosen by ALDI employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

By the end of 2023, the programme will have donated over €615,000 to more than 1,000 local charity branches and community organisations across Ireland since its inception in 2016. Receiving charities and organisations range from rescue teams to animal sanctuaries, cancer support to mental health support, or any charitable organisation that resonates with ALDI colleagues.

Commenting, Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director, ALDI Ireland said: “We are very proud to continue to support local charities and community organisations across the country through the ALDI Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities of County Cork.

“The Community Grants programme is one example of how ALDI is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement for years to come.”

Operating 26 stores, a regional distribution centre and an office facility in County Cork, ALDI is deeply involved in the local community. To date, the stores have donated more than 358,000 meals to local charities through ALDI’s partnership with FoodCloud, avoiding a total of 480,000kgs of CO2e. ALDI partners with 30 innovative Cork food and drink producers, spending €70 million with them in 2022.