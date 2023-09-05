Cork City Council Awarded the Smarter Travel Mark

5 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council has been awarded the Smarter Travel Mark, Silver Level, from the National Transport Authority. The Smarter Travel Mark is a recognition of Cork City Council’s commitment to changing attitudes and behaviours regarding walking, cycling and public transport usage by implementing measures that facilitate, support and encourage sustainable travel options for our workforce and visitors.

The Smarter Travel Mark is a new initiative that was announced by Minister Eamon Ryan in May this year. It is a certification that recognises and celebrates organisations that support active and sustainable travel and a reduction in single-person car usage amongst their staff. Any size employer from the private or public sectors can apply for the Smarter Travel Mark.

Cork City Council has implemented several initiatives to help with the change to active and sustainable travel such as the introduction of an electric car fleet, provision of changing facilities, walking lunches, the use of regular, electric and cargo bikes as well as providing additional bike parking spaces. Over half the staff now use sustainable and active travel as a method of travelling to and from work.

Ann O’Doherty Chief Executive for Cork City Council said “Achieving the Smarter Travel Mark demonstrates that Cork City Council prioritises the importance and value of sustainable travel initiatives and the associated environmental benefits. We look forward to implementing further Smarter Travel initiatives to support staff in choosing environmentally friendly transport options.”

Anne Graham, Chief Executive Officer at the National Transport Authority said: “The Smarter Travel Mark is a recognition of employer led sustainable travel initiatives which are essential to reducing the impact of our collective dependence on the car as a mode of travel. I am delighted to award the Smarter Travel Mark to Cork City Council, as we work together to change behaviours regarding walking, cycling, public transport usage and carpooling on the commute and beyond. Reducing carbon emissions and alleviating traffic congestion is a priority. I would encourage all employers to be part of the Smarter Travel Mark initiative.”