Lord Mayor calls out to Cork GAA clubs for commemorative jerseys for upcoming exhibition

4 September 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Kieran McCarthy has put a call-out to Cork GAA clubs to have their Decade of Centenaries commemorative jerseys featured in the upcoming Cork Commemorative Jersey exhibition. The exhibition, which will commence in late September at the Public Museum in Fitzgerald’s Park, features local club and Cork intercounty jerseys commemorating Irish revolutionary figures and / or events on their kits during the Decade of Centenaries (2016-2023).

The Lord Mayor said: “To date, 16 jerseys have been submitted to the exhibition by Cork City and County clubs, including Ballyphehane, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Brian Dillon’s, Cork Boston GFC, Delaney’s, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna’s, Fermoy, Kilmichael, Na Piarsaigh, St. Vincent’s and Valley Rovers – we really want to make sure everyone is included and to feature any more that might be out there, so I’m calling out to clubs across the county to send in their commemorative jersey, which must relate to events or persons in the period 1916-1926. We want to have your local club be a part of this celebration of history, heritage and Irish sporting culture.”

Intercounty jerseys commemorating the martyred Lord Mayors, Terence MacSwiney and Tomás MacCurtáin, and the 1916 Rising are also set to feature as part of the exhibit.

The display will begin in late September at the Public Museum in Fitzgerald Park. It will later move around as a mobile exhibition, taking in locations such as City Hall, the Central Library on Grand Parade and other local areas of cultural and sporting significance.

The exhibit is being co-ordinated by Cork City Council’s Commemorations working group, along with the help of Cork GAA and Public Museum curator, Dan Breen. A virtual edition of the exhibit will launch later in the year.

Photos attached features Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Kieran McCarthy with Cork commemorative jersey with formers Lords Mayor Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney. Second photo features Lord Mayor Cllr. McCarthy with Chief Executive of Cork City Council Ann Doherty and Secretary of Cork GAA Kevin O’Donovan with a selection of the Cork club jerseys that will be featured in the upcoming exhibition. (Photo credit: Cork City Council – please contact communications@corkcity.ie if higher resolution required.)