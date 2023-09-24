Guinness Cork Jazz Festival returns to Cork City Hall for 2023

24 September 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Tom Keating Presents brings an incredible lineup of music from Irish and International acts to Cork City Hall this October as part of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. The lineup includes The Charlatans, Pillow Queens, Jenny Greene, Tony Hadley and fan favourites Mack Fleetwood.

Beloved ’90s U.K. Alternative Rock legends The Charlatans play Cork City Hall on Friday, October 27, 2023 and will be joined on the night by rapidly rising Irish Indie Rock quartet Pillow Queens. Although they were formed in the West Midlands area of the UK in 1998 The Charlatans were part of the Manchester / Madchester sound of the 90s along with their contemporaries The Stone Roses and the Happy Mondays. All thirteen of The Charlatans studio albums have charted in the top 40 of the UK Albums Chart, three of them at number one. They have clocked up 22 top 40 singles and four top 10 entries in the UK Singles Chart, including the hits ‘The Only One I Know’ and ‘One to Another’.

Rising stars Pillow Queens are a 4-piece indie rock band based in Dublin comprising Pamela Connolly, Sarah Corcoran, Cathy McGuinness, and Rachel Lyons. The band recently played two sold out Vicar Street shows along with two more in Cork off the back of a successful campaign for their sophomore album Leave the Light On and have played to crowds across North America and Europe over what has been a busy yet fruitful 2023.

It’s the biggest 80’s night since the 80’s as one of pop music’s greatest vocalists Tony Hadley & band play Cork City for the very first time on October 28. Tony Hadley, London born and bred thought his future lay in medicine until as a young lad he won a holiday singing competition and decided his vocation was to sing…. The rest is history! Tony went on to front 80s New Romantic band Spandau Ballet, earning himself the accolade of being one of pop music’s greatest vocalists. The band had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic ‘Through the Barricades’ and of course the international number one ‘True’ and the unofficial London Olympics theme ‘Gold’.

Jenny Greene has been at the forefront of the Irish Dance music scene for almost 20 years. Starting out at the age of 17 as a dance music columnist, radio presenter and DJ. Her Saturday night dance show ‘Electric Disco’ on RTÉ 2FM has been a mainstay for Irish Clubbers for the past 15 years, leading to an album release back in 2009. Jenny will team up again with Visual artist & DJ Ant of Generic People for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Their show has been the highlight of the Jazz for clubbers & ravers and has previously sold out the last 4 years. This year they bring the show to the famous Cork City Hall on October 28 whose stage down through the years has hosted the likes of U2, Depeche Mode, The Prodigy, Orbital, Carl Cox, Bjork and many more.

Mack Fleetwood, Europe’s premier tribute to Fleetwood Mac are also on the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival lineup playing Cork City Hall. Following two previous sold-out Jazz Festival appearances Mack Fleetwood return to Cork on Sunday 29th October for their biggest Cork show to date bringing you all the best hits of Fleetwood Mac.

Lineup

October 27 – The Charlatans – Cork City Hall

Tickets €45 (standing)/ €50 (seated) + booking fee available from Ticketmaster.ie

October 28 – Tony Hadley – Cork City Hall – 7PM

Tickets €45 (standing) / €55 (seated) + booking fee available from Ticketmaster.ie

October 28 – Jenny Greene – Cork City Hall – 11:30PM

Tickets €29.50 including booking fee available from Ticketmaster.ie

October 29 – Mack Fleetwood – Cork City Hall – 7PM

Tickets €32.50 (standing)/€35.50 (seated) available from Ticketmaster.ie

October 29 – The Scratch – Cork Opera House – 11:30PM

Tickets €26.50 + b/fee available from Box Office and Ticketmaster.ie