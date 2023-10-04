15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
4th October, 2023

World School Milk Day in Cork

4 October 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

The National Dairy Council (NDC) and Agri Aware were delighted to celebrate La Fheile Bainne on World School Milk Day recently. World School Milk Day is marked globally on the last Wednesday of September each year to “celebrate the benefits and success of school milk programmes”. The first World School Milk Day was celebrated in September 2000 and has since become an annual event promoted by the FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations). As part of this year’s celebrations the National Dairy Council ran a competition for schools signed up to the School Milk programme. Scoil an Spiorad Naomh Boys School in Bishopstown were the recipients for the Cork region, winning a number of prizes including a special sports hamper for the school on Wednesday, September 27th.

Back Row (L to R): Brian Cuthbert, school principal, Cllr Kieran McCarthy (Ind) Lord Mayor of Cork, John O’Brien Clona Rep.
Front Row pupils (L to R): Harry Cooper, Callum Mulally, Joe Twomey, Colin O’Driscoll

