What forms of online gambling are popular in Ireland

5 October 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Online gambling has seen significant growth in popularity across the globe, and Ireland is no exception. The Emerald Isle has a thriving online gambling scene, with various forms of wagering captivating Irish players. Here, we explore the forms of online gambling that are particularly popular in Ireland.

Online Sports Betting

Sports are an integral part of Irish culture, with football (soccer), hurling, and horse racing being some of the most cherished sports. As a result, online sports betting is exceptionally popular. Irish bettors frequently place wagers on local and international sports events, making the Irish betting market a substantial one. Horse Racing Betting





Ireland boasts a rich tradition of horse racing, with renowned events like the Irish Grand National and the Galway Races. Irish bettors often engage in horse racing betting, both domestically and on global races like the Grand National and the Cheltenham Festival. Online Casino Games

Online casinos have gained immense popularity in Ireland due to their wide variety of games. Slots, roulette, blackjack, and poker are among the favorites. Many online casinos offer attractive bonuses to entice Irish players, contributing to the surge in popularity. You can also check what online casino games are trending on the safe online casinos in Australia

Poker

Poker has a dedicated following in Ireland. While it can be found in both online and offline formats, online poker has made it more accessible to enthusiasts across the country. Irish players often participate in online poker tournaments and cash games. Poker is also very popular in NZ as you can see on the real money online casinos website here Online Bingo

Bingo has a special place in the hearts of many Irish players. The online version offers convenience and the chance to socialize with other players in virtual chat rooms. It’s a beloved pastime for both young and older generations. Lottery Betting

The Irish National Lottery is a popular institution in the country. While traditional lottery tickets are still widely purchased, online lottery betting platforms have gained popularity, allowing players to participate in various international lotteries. Virtual Sports Betting

Virtual sports, simulations of real sports events, are gaining traction in Ireland. They offer quick and frequent betting opportunities, making them appealing to those seeking instant gratification. eSports Betting

eSports has a growing fan base in Ireland. Betting on eSports events, such as League of Legends or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments, has become increasingly popular among tech-savvy Irish bettors. Mobile Gambling Apps

Mobile gambling apps have made it convenient for Irish players to enjoy their favorite forms of gambling on the go. Whether it’s sports betting, casino games, or poker, mobile apps are a hit. Live Dealer Games

Live dealer games have added an interactive element to online casinos. Irish players can enjoy the experience of a real casino from the comfort of their homes by interacting with live dealers via video stream.

It’s important to note that while online gambling offers entertainment and the potential for winnings, responsible gambling practices are paramount. Many Irish gambling websites provide resources and tools to help players gamble responsibly and seek assistance if needed.

In conclusion, Ireland has embraced a diverse range of online gambling activities. From sports betting to casino games and everything in between, these forms of online wagering continue to grow in popularity, making Ireland a vibrant hub for online gambling enthusiasts.