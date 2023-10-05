Cork Chamber seeking entries for ‘Cork Company of the Year Awards 2024’

5 October 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Chamber’s business awards seek the brightest and best

Cork Chamber, the voice of business in Cork, has opened the Cork Chamber Cork Company of the Year Awards 2024 for entries. For a quarter of a century, these awards have served as an exclusive platform for businesses in the region to celebrate their successes and gain recognition for their achievements. The four distinct award categories allow for businesses of all sizes and backgrounds to enter so that the true diversity of the Cork business community can be celebrated.

Ronan Murray, the President of Cork Chamber, shared his enthusiasm, stating,

“while the Cork Company of the Year Awards are unquestionably competitive, they provide entrants with a priceless opportunity to shine among peers, stakeholders, customers and not least, their employee network. These awards also serve as an exceptional platform for entrants to narrate the journey of their business and to showcase their growth and ambitions.”

Naoimh Frawley, Director of People, Operations & Governance, Cork Chamber added

“we are pleased to collaborate with our sponsor, Vodafone Ireland and media partner the Irish Examiner again for the Cork Company of the Year awards 2024. Cork has a wonderfully diverse and innovative business community that is constantly evolving. With the support of our dedicated judging panel we are very much looking forward to revealing Cork’s brightest and best.”

The four award categories are:

Emerging Company of the year (<5 years in business)

SME Company of the year (<75 employees)

Large Company of the year (>75 employees)

Cork International Company of the year

Stryker was named the International and Overall Cork Company of the Year 2023 earlier this year. Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Bernard O’Connor, Vice President Advanced Operations & Global Additive Technologies at Stryker said,

“We are incredibly proud of our people and this award serves as a fitting recognition of their efforts on behalf of our customers and their patients. Being named Overall Cork Company of the Year 2023 is an acknowledgment of the success story of Cork and Stryker – a partnership that spans 25 years and is supported by our teams and the communities in which we operate. Growing from 20 people in Cork in 1988 to over 4,100 people across six sites today, we’re impacting the lives of many patients across the globe.”

Sinéad Scully, Head of Large Business, Vodafone Ireland added,

“Vodafone Ireland is delighted to partner with Cork Chamber on the Cork Company of the Year Awards. These awards give us the opportunity to celebrate fantastic businesses and the wonderful entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and talent that’s alive and well here in Cork. In an ever-evolving business landscape, witnessing businesses of all sizes adapt, excel, and navigate change and growth is truly inspiring. Cork is brimming with talented and ambitious business of all shapes and sizes. We are looking forward to another vibrant and competitive awards season.’’

The entry form is online at www.corkchamber.ie. The Closing date for all completed applications is Monday 16th October 2023. Winners in each category along with the Overall Cork Company of the Year will be announced in February 2024.