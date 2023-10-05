eBay Sellers from Cork meet at eBay’s Second Annual Export Summit in Dublin

5 October 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

eBay Ireland supports Irish sellers grow their business online, driving export to Europe and beyond, in partnership with Enterprise Ireland

eBay Ireland hosted its annual eBay Export Summit last week, 28th September, connecting over 160 eBay sellers from Ireland and across Europe, including Cork seller Bath Shack.

The eBay Export Summit, in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, supports eBay Ireland’s commitment to creating economic opportunity for all, by helping sellers grow their business globally. The Summit gave SMEs from Ireland and the wider Europe an opportunity to access best practices and tips on growing their business on eBay, as well as learn from real success stories.

Sellers from Ireland, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium, operating in different areas such as luxury fashion, car parts and accessories, home and gardening, or electronics and collectables, attended the Summit to network and learn from a diverse range of expertise and experience.

At the Summit, attendees had an opportunity to hear from other entrepreneurs, industry leaders and potential partners, as well as to interact with eBay’s experienced team of professionals, dedicated to supporting the sellers’ eCommerce journey. A panel discussion invited four sellers from Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland, to share their journey and advice with the attendees.

During the Summit, participants heard from keynote speaker Pedro Neto, Interim Head of EU Cross Border Trade at eBay, on how sellers can expand globally with eBay, beyond their local market. Dedicated break-out sessions for each of the represented countries allowed sellers to get advice on growing their business, tailored for their specific market. There were also presentations from key eBay partners, including Webinterpret, Multibreves, Baslinker and ChannelEngine.

Commenting on the Summit, Colin McCallion, Director of Commercial Operations at eBay said, “It was great to see so many sellers come together to network, learn from each other and grow, at eBay’s annual Export Summit, here in Dublin. It was a fantastic opportunity for everyone attending to learn about the value of growing their business online and the opportunities available for the SME community on eBay.”

eBay is committed to supporting its sellers grow and thrive, by enabling entrepreneurs of all sizes to build their brands to fit their unique personalities and inventory, leveraging the eBay tools, support, advocacy and outreach.

As of Q2 2023, there are over 1.9B live listings on eBay, across 190 markets, with 50% of the revenue made from international operations. With 93% of the small businesses on eBay exporting their products, the average number of export markets they reach are between 13 and 35.