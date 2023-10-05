New homes for elderly in Bandon #WestCork

5 October 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

New Homes at St. Michaels Residential and Community Project in Bandon

A contract has been signed by Bandon Geriatric and Community Council (BGCC) with Blueprint Homes Ltd. for the construction of six residential units for older people at Weir Street, Bandon. The project is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Capital Assistance scheme (CAS), which is administered by Cork County Council.

The development will add to the existing nine residential units at Avenue Grove and will also include a new community space and the refurbishment of the existing offices at St. Michaels which is being funded by Bandon Geriatric and Community Council.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’ Flynn said, ‘I am delighted to see further development through this small Approved Housing Body. The Capital Assistance Scheme offers a range of supports and on-site communal facilities for assisted independent living. It allows residents to live within their communities, close to their family and social networks, while being alongside essential public services. This is an excellent example of one such scheme here in the heart of Bandon.’

Speaking on behalf of Bandon Geriatric and Community Council, Chairperson Roger Pearson, said ‘This project will revitalise our site at Weir Street, provide much needed accommodation for older people and enhance our facilities for supporting the local community. The project is the next step in our strategic plan to grow our portfolio of residential accommodation.’