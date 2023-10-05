15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
5th October, 2023

‘Chupi’ jewellery brand opens a display in Brown Thomas, Cork

5 October 2023
By Mary Bemingham
mary@TheCork.ie

Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork

Doireann O’Leary and Chupi Sweetman, Chupi pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork today.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Aoife McNamara and Chupi Sweetman, Chupi pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Dorieann Healy, Begley & Bowie and Caitriona Mc Gettigan, Luxury Exchange pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Dorieann Healy, Begley & Bowie and Chupi Sweetman, Chupi pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Fiona Parfrey, Riley and Chupi Sweetman, Chupi pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Chupi Sweetman pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Saoirse Kennelly, Perseus , Stephanie Game, Chupi Sweetman, Katie Wickstone, Amy Dennehy pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Chupi Sweetman, Chupi and Ciara Crossman, Wedding dates pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Natasha Crowley, Cork Independent and Mary Jane O’ Regan, Hi Style pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Paula Lenihan, RSVP and Grainne McDonald, RSVP pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork
Photography By Gerard McCarthy 

