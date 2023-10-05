5th October, 2023 ‘Chupi’ jewellery brand opens a display in Brown Thomas, Cork 5 October 2023 By Mary Bemingham mary@TheCork.ie Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork Doireann O’Leary and Chupi Sweetman, Chupi pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas Cork today.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Aoife McNamara and Chupi Sweetman, Chupi pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas CorkPhotography By Gerard McCarthy Dorieann Healy, Begley & Bowie and Caitriona Mc Gettigan, Luxury Exchange pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas CorkPhotography By Gerard McCarthy Dorieann Healy, Begley & Bowie and Chupi Sweetman, Chupi pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas CorkPhotography By Gerard McCarthy Fiona Parfrey, Riley and Chupi Sweetman, Chupi pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas CorkPhotography By Gerard McCarthy Chupi Sweetman pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas CorkPhotography By Gerard McCarthy Saoirse Kennelly, Perseus , Stephanie Game, Chupi Sweetman, Katie Wickstone, Amy Dennehy pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas CorkPhotography By Gerard McCarthy Chupi Sweetman, Chupi and Ciara Crossman, Wedding dates pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas CorkPhotography By Gerard McCarthy Natasha Crowley, Cork Independent and Mary Jane O’ Regan, Hi Style pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas CorkPhotography By Gerard McCarthy Paula Lenihan, RSVP and Grainne McDonald, RSVP pictured at the opening of the Chupi Pop Up at Brown Thomas CorkPhotography By Gerard McCarthy AREA: CORK CITY, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS