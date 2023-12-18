18 December 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The primary role of Cork Sports Partnership is to support, develop and promote participation in sport and physical activity, for people of all ages and abilities in Cork.

Walking plays an important role in our approach to activating more Cork communities and since the launch of the Get Cork Walking Action Plan, we have seen momentum building for collective walking development and promotion across the whole of Cork. The support of Get Ireland Walking and Sport Ireland has been instrumental in driving this project at a local level.

This increased momentum has been made possible by the collective efforts of the ever-expanding Stakeholder Network which includes members from health promotion, active travel, planning, infrastructural development and rural and urban design.

The Get Cork Walking Showcase was a great opportunity to meet up and reflect on some of the great work happening to enhance walking in Cork across the areas of research, health promotion, active transport, infrastructure, promotion, as well as rural and programme development.

While the Get Cork Walking Youth Café, facilitated by Cork ETB and supported by Green Schools and HSE Health Promotion and Improvement, was a great opportunity to hear the voices of young people around Cork in terms of how we could promote walking to their age group.

For more information on the project take a look at www.getcorkwalking.ie.