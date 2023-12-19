Cork Airport Anticipates Over 195,000 Passengers This Christmas Holiday Period

19 December 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Festive atmosphere awaits arriving passengers with over 1,200 performers taking to the specially constructed Christmas stage in Arrivals – 2023 will herald the busiest year ever for international passenger traffic at Cork Airport.

Cork Airport is enjoying a busy Christmas with more than 195,000 arriving and departing passengers travel (between 12 Dec and 10 Jan). This represents a 22% increase in passenger traffic on the same period last year and is in line with Cork Airport’s overall passenger growth this year, in a year which will see overall traffic up 22% on 2022 figures.

Passengers arriving at Cork Airport this Christmas will be greeted with a warm, festive welcome. With the terminal building festooned in festive decorations, passengers will also experience one of the highlights of the annual Christmas programme at Cork Airport – with choir performances in the Arrivals area. This year, over 1,200 performers will take to the specially constructed Christmas stage in Arrivals, including primary and secondary school children from across Cork city and county, local orchestral ensembles, traditional music groups and choral societies.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said:

“Passengers want a friendly, easy, pleasant travel experience everyday but particularly at Christmas. We are offering that in spades at Cork Airport again this year with choirs and music every day in the terminal to welcome you home. Our staff love this time of year and work extra hard over Christmas to make sure every passenger makes their journey happily and safely. We know more and more people across the South of Ireland are choosing to come back to friendly, clean, easy Cork Airport and we wish them safe travels once again at the end of a busy year. ”

Passengers intending to travel over the festive period are advised to allow sufficient time for a pleasant airport experience and to heed some important travel information:

Arrive at Cork Airport at least 90 minutes before a flight is due to depart and allow additional time if checking-in a bag at the airport.

Refer to our website corkairport.com for helpful tips on how to prepare for security screening.

If travelling with gifts or presents, passengers are advised not wrap them as they may be subject to an inspection by security personnel at passenger security screening.

Christmas crackers are not permitted to be taken onboard an aircraft.

For up-to-date and real time information on arrivals and departures at Cork Airport this Christmas, passengers are encouraged to refer to corkairport.com or can use the handy, WhatsApp flight information feature, the link to which is readily available on our arrivals and departures pages.