FARMING NEWS: Two Cork candidates in running for IFA National Treasurer position

2 January 2024

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

Four People Nominated for IFA National Treasurer Election

Four candidates have been nominated for the position of National Treasurer of IFA. The election to succeed Martin Stapleton will take place at the 69th Annual General Meeting in the Irish Farm Centre next Tues, Jan 9th.

At the close of nominations today, IFA National Returning Officer Brian Rushe confirmed that four valid nominations had been received.

The four candidates are:

Patrick McCormick (Monaghan)

Rose Mary McDonagh (Galway)

Pat O’Keeffe (North Cork )

) Nigel Sweetnam (Cork Central)

The position of National Returning Officer, which was established as part of the review of the organisation in 2023, was filled at the last meeting of the National Council in December. The chair of Louth IFA John Carroll was elected and he will take up the role at the AGM.