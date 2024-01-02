How to dispose of your Christmas tree FOR FREE

3 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Both Cork City and Cork County Council’s are accepting Christmas trees, at no charge.

Cork City

The City Council will provide facilities for the acceptance of Christmas trees for recycling from householders in Cork City.

Christmas trees may be deposited free of charge at any of the sites listed below from until 31st January 2024, from 8am & 5pm at the following locations:

Gus Healy Swimming Pool, Ballinlough (adjacent to the green)

Clashduv Park, Togher (adjacent to bring bank site)

Ballincollig Regional Park, Ballincollig (on green adjacent to bring bank site)

Murmont Road, Montenotte (adjacent to the green)

Sam Allen Sports Complex, Gurranabraher (adjacent to the green)

Tramore Valley Park, South Link Road

Cork City Council offices, Glanmire T45 YD83 (green in front)

County Cork

Cork County Council are providing a free Christmas tree drop off service at their civic amenity sites up to the 31st of January 2024.

West Cork: Clonakilty, Derryconnell, Castletownbere and Skibbereen

South Cork: Bandon, Macroom and Raffeen

East Cork: Rossmore and Youghal

North Cork: Millstreet, Mallow and Kanturk

Please note normal charges still apply to other materials brought for recycling/disposal.