NEW BOOK: The Natural Heritage of County Cork

9 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, has proudly launched the eagerly awaited publication, ‘The Natural Heritage of County Cork’, which takes readers on a captivating journey through the rich tapestry of the county’s natural heritage wonders.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor O’Flynn said “This publication features detailed insights into over 600 species inhabiting the county and highlights 30 different sites worth exploring. From towering cliffs to serene forests, this publication serves as a comprehensive guide to the exceptional natural beauty that County Cork offers.”