NEW BOOK: The Natural Heritage of County Cork

9 January 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, has proudly launched the eagerly awaited publication, ‘The Natural Heritage of County Cork’, which takes readers on a captivating journey through the rich tapestry of the county’s natural heritage wonders.
Speaking at the launch, Mayor O’Flynn said “This publication features detailed insights into over 600 species inhabiting the county and highlights 30 different sites worth exploring. From towering cliffs to serene forests, this publication serves as a comprehensive guide to the exceptional natural beauty that County Cork offers.”
The Natural Heritage of County Cork’ is the 11th installment in the Heritage of County Cork collection. The series of books have garnered national recognition for its dedication to preserving, and celebrating, County Corks’ diverse heritage since its inception in 2013 with close to 8000 copies sold. The collection spans a wide spectrum of heritage, from bridges and castles to houses, churches and industrial landmarks. Each edition delves into the unique facets that contribute to the cultural richness of County Cork.
This publication, supported by the Heritage Council, and part of the Heritage of County Cork Publication Collection, focuses on the unrivalled natural heritage of the county.
North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea said “The Natural Heritage of County Cork’ tells of how important our natural heritage is and shows how natural heritage is an intrinsic part of who we are as a people, that it is not just everywhere around us in a physical sense, but also in our intangible heritage, our culture, our Irish language and so much more.”
‘The Natural Heritage of County Cork’ can be purchased from your local bookshop and for more information email corkheritage@corkcoco.ie