BioMarin’s Positive Impact on STEM Education at Strawberry Hill National School

10 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

BioMarin Shanbally employees made a positive impact by visiting Strawberry Hill National School in Cork City recently, launching BioMarin’s schools initiative. This STEM-focused program at primary schools aims to inspire students, fostering gender balance and diversity in STEM education. Through engaging activities, BioMarin is shaping a future pool of STEM professionals with a commitment to inclusivity. Attached are some photos capturing these impactful interactions with captions below.