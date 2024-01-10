15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
10th January, 2024

BioMarin’s Positive Impact on STEM Education at Strawberry Hill National School

10 January 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

BioMarin Shanbally employees made a positive impact by visiting Strawberry Hill National School in Cork City recently, launching BioMarin’s schools initiative. This STEM-focused program at primary schools aims to inspire students, fostering gender balance and diversity in STEM education. Through engaging activities, BioMarin is shaping a future pool of STEM professionals with a commitment to inclusivity. Attached are some photos capturing these impactful interactions with captions below.

Rachel Furlong of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Shanbally, Co Cork, is pictured with pupils from Strawberry Hill National School in Cork City as part of BioMarin’s new schools initiative. This primary school programme aims to engage young people in STEM subjects and foster a more balanced gender representation in STEM education, ensuring diversity in the future pool of STEM professionals. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO

Ciara Malone of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Shanbally, Co Cork, is pictured with pupils from Strawberry Hill National School in Cork City as part of BioMarin’s new schools initiative. This primary school programme aims to engage young people in STEM subjects and foster a more balanced gender representation in STEM education, ensuring diversity in the future pool of STEM professionals. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO

BUSINESS, EDUCATION, NEWS
NEW BOOK: The Natural Heritage of County Cork
Previous Post
Cork city house prices expected to rise 4 percent in 2024
Next Post