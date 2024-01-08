POLITICS: New Soc Dems Cllr in West Cork

8 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Chris Heinhold co-opted to Cork County Council by Social Democrats

Chris Heinhold has been announced as the Social Democrats’ new councillor for Bantry – West Cork

At a meeting of the council on Monday, Chris was co-opted to the seat vacated by Ross O’Connell who has chosen not to contest the upcoming local elections due to work commitments.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Chris Heinhold said;

“I am honoured to represent the Social Democrats on Cork County Council at such an exciting time for the party.

“I share the party’s vision for progressive policies in areas like health, housing, public services and the environment. These issues will be key priorities for me as I begin my new role as a Social Democrats councillor for the Bantry – West Cork local electoral area.”

Welcoming Chris’ co-option, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said:

“As a former councillor for the Bantry Electoral Area, I am delighted to introduce Chris as our party’s newest councillor. I have no doubt that he will be a passionate and hard-working representative for Bantry on the council.

“Chris is truly committed to affecting real change in our community through progressive policies on health, transport, housing, workers rights, and the environment. He is a fantastic addition to our team in West Cork.”

Chris Heinhold owns and operates two restaurants in Bantry town, employing 25 staff. He is a father of two young children, with another on the way.

Previously, Chris attended University College Cork as a mature student, achieving a first class honour MA in International Politics. He also spent time working with UNITE, the union, as a researcher.