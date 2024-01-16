Trigon Hotels launch winter sale

16 January 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Trigon Hotels has launched a January Room Sale at its two hotels – the Cork International Hotel and The Metropole Hotel in Cork city.

Customers can avail of up to 15% off Advance Purchase bookings at both hotels until January 31st, 2024. The discounts are on stays throughout 2024, subject to availability.

Aaron Mansworth, General Manager of Trigon Hotels, said; “At Trigon Hotels we are looking forward to a busy 2024 and to welcoming new and regular customers to both hotels. Our teams are working hard to ensure customers have the best possible stay and we hope that our winter sale will give people an opportunity to visit Cork and explore all that the city and county have to offer.”

Discounted room rates can be booked online at https://www.themetropolehotel.ie/offer/new-year-room-sale/ and https://www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com/offer/new-year-sale/