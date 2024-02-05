The Everyman programme announcement

5 February 2024

Imelda May, Frankie Boyle, Ricky Tomlinson, Dan Butler (aka Bulldog from hit TV show Frasier) and local legends Karen Underwood, Chris Kent and Tadhg Hickey are just some of the stars that will grace The Everyman stage in the coming months.

Mother of All the Behans starring Imelda May offers unmissable entertainment. Having debuted in Dublin last summer with sold-out performances and an extended run due to phenomenal demand, the show will come to The Everyman for a limited run in Summer. Based on the book by Brian Behan, Mother of All the Behans will treat audiences to an evening of songs and stories celebrating the life of the author’s mother, Kathleen.

The theatre’s own production this spring will be GATMAN!, a new play written by and starring Tadhg Hickey and directed by Sophie Motley. Premiering at The Everyman, GATMAN! is a darkly-comic one-man play exploring the metamorphic effect of alcohol with a superhero twist.

Tuesdays with Morrie, based on the hugely popular book of the same name by Mitch Albom and starring Dan Butler who is best known for playing Bulldog in Frasier, will appeal to theatre and book lovers alike. Light relief will be on offer from Ricky Tomlinson of The Royle Family fame who performs in Irish Annie’s, a musical play celebrating Irish culture.

Tickets are selling fast for Druid Theatre’s five-star production of Seán O’Casey’s classic, The Shadow of a Gunman. Stage veteran Mikel Murfi directs and performs in The Mysterious Case of Kitsy Rainey. Internationally renowned theatre company Brokentalkers will present two shows: Bellow which features one of Ireland’s foremost traditional Irish musicians Danny O’Mahony, and the award-winning Masterclass, a literate and hilarious examination of gender and power. Contemporary dance enthusiasts are in for a treat with Dances Like a Bomb, a powerful duet exploring ageing and care, and presented by dance-theatre innovators Junk Ensemble.

Music aficionados will delight at Music Of…, a new genre-defying concert series curated by John O’Brien and led by the recently formed Ora Quartet. It begins in February with Music of… Sadness and Comfort, which will welcome guest performers mezzo-soprano Niamh O’Sullivan and spellbinding flute and fiddle player Johnny McCarthy. Next in the series will be Music of… Love and Heartache, which will see West-End musical sensation Molly Lynch take to the stage with extraordinary harpist Anne-Marie Papin Labazordiere. The series will come to its grand finale with Music of… Faith and Doubt featuring acclaimed singer Karen Underwood backed by virtuosic drummer Davie Ryan.

Also included in the live music line-up are Patrick Feeney, Eddi Reader, Sandy Kelly, and audience favourites The Everyman Sunday Songbook with Burt Bacharach: A Celebration. For opera fans, Irish National Opera will present L’Olimpiade by Vivaldi. Cork School of Music’s BA Musical Theatre will present Our House, a musical based on the music of iconic band Madness.

Stand-up comedy is on offer from David O’Doherty, Jarlath Regan, Frankie Boyle, Emma Doran, Shane Daniel Byrne, Rachel Parris, Deirdre O’Kane and more. Due to phenomenal demand, Cork comedian Chris Kent has added a sixth date at the venue for his Back at It tour. Reggie for President will see Reggie from the Blackrock Road return to the theatre with his brand-new stand-up show.

Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience will also return, offering guests an immersive experience at the Metropole Hotel with tickets available via The Everyman. A dazzling night is in store with The Greatest Magician, a five-star-rated magic show

Commenting on the programme, Executive Director and CEO of The Everyman, Sean Kelly, said “It’s a new year and we can’t wait to welcome our audiences to The Everyman in 2024. We have a jam-packed programme of fabulous events to share featuring some of the finest local, national and international performers. No matter what your tastes, there’s a seat waiting for you, so come on in!”

