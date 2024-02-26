Public Consultation Now Open for Greenway Projects in Cork County

26 February 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is inviting members of the public to have their say on early-stage plans for two new greenway projects in Cork County. Public consultations for both the Skibbereen sections of the West Cork Greenway and the Cork to Kinsale Greenway are now open for submissions.

Both projects are at Phase 1 Concept and Feasibility stage which involves the development of the study area, investigating the constraints within the study area to examine the feasibility of the project and optioneering of the proposed route. The projects are funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) Greenway Programme and will follow the Code of Best Practice for National and Regional Greenways.

These initial public consultations are designed to provide information on the projects and to invite feedback on the Study Area, the constraints and opportunities located within and any other features that the design team should consider. Cork County Council welcomes as many people as possible to view the information online and submit their feedback.

For the West Cork Greenway, it is proposed that all routes will originate in Skibbereen and connect to the communities of Baltimore, Schull and Drimoleague.

For the Cork to Kinsale Greenway, it is proposed to develop a suitable route creating connectivity between Cork City and Kinsale, linking two important tourist destinations, while acting as an active travel route for local communities and an alternative to commuting by car.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn is encouraging communities to get involved and have their say on the first step in these exciting projects for Cork County, ‘The community plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of these projects. We encourage feedback and input to ensure these greenways align with the needs of residents and businesses in the area. Our common goal is to provide greenways that are sustainable, accessible, safe, and attractive for locals and visitors alike.’

The first public consultation for the West Cork Greenway – Skibbereen Sections will be online until the 23rd of February 2024 at www.wcgskibbereen.ie. Information will also be available to view at Skibbereen Library during the consultation period.

The first public consultation for the Cork Kinsale Greenway will be online until 29th February 2024 at www.corkkinsalegreenway.ie. Information will also be available to view at Kinsale Library during the consultation period.

Alternatively, submissions can be made by post to Greenways, Cork National Roads Office, Richmond, Glanmire, Cork, T45 WA44.

For more information visit https://www.corkcoco.ie/en/news/public-consultation-now-open-for-greenway-projects-in-cork-county.