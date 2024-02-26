Cork Chamber welcomes funding boost for N/M20 and M28 but says other routes must also be prioritised

26 February 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Chamber, the”voice of business in Cork”, has welcomed today’s important funding announcement for the highly anticipated N/M20 Cork to Limerick route and the M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy project, but has expressed concern that more needs to be done regarding other projects.

“A strong connection between Cork and Limerick is crucial for economic growth and collaboration. Today’s funding announcement for the N/M20 is an important next step that facilitates the project moving to the next stage,” said Conor Healy, Cork Chamber CEO.

“Progress on the M28 is also crucial for our region as the Port of Cork seeks to expand and move all operations to the lower harbour, the funding announced today for this route will allow the project to proceed to construction later this year.

“However, it is essential that this momentum is maintained as the M28 alone won’t be enough to facilitate the relocation of Port of Cork operations which will also free up key sites for housing and be critical to realise the vision of Cork Docklands.

“Investment must be secured for other key infrastructural projects such as the Northern Ring Road, the N25 Carrigtohill to Midleton road upgrade scheme, and the R624 Cobh Road including Marino Point which will also be key to unlocking port capacity as well as the various other benefits for those who live and work in the region.

“In conjunction with the current upgrades planned for our public transport network, today’s funding announcements including allocations for a number of greenways in Cork, are a welcome step in the journey towards Cork’s transformation,” he concluded.