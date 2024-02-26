TD pleased that HSE has followed through on Owenacurra Centre commitment

26 February 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

East Cork Health

Cork East Fine Gael TD, David Stanton, has welcomed confirmation that planning permission has been granted to the HSE to replace “the outdated current building” which houses the Owenacurra Mental Health Facility in Midleton.

David Stanton said: “I am pleased to see that planning permission has been granted for the replacement of the Owenacurra Mental Health Facility on site in Midleton. Such a modern, state of the art facility in the heart of Midleton town will be of enormous benefit to the local community and service users.

“This follows through on a commitment given by Michael Fitzgerald, the then Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare in November 2021. Mr. Fitzgerald had outlined that the site would be used for Mental Health Services and that the HSE would be entering into discussions with the local authority and housing bodies regarding the future use of the site for the purposes of providing appropriate community housing and support to those with mental health needs”.