Cork County Council welcome €61.8m for National Roads, Active Travel and Greenway Projects

26 February 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has welcomed the 2024 Grant Allocation of €61.8m announced for National Roads, Active Travel and Greenway Projects in County Cork. These include funding for the N73 Annakisha South Improvement Scheme, N72 West Pavement Improvement Schemes, Midleton to Youghal bypasses (Castlemartyr), Midleton to Youghal Greenway and Mallow to Dungarvan Greenway.

The Council appreciates the recognition of the importance of continuing to invest in the county’s growth and development. While welcoming the support received, the Council is disappointed at the continued omission of funding for the N25 Carrigtohill to Midleton Major Scheme. In acknowledging the allocation of €200,000 for N25 Carrigtohill Midleton Junction Safety Improvements, this falls far short of the level of funding and intervention needed in this area. The development of projects, such as the much-needed N25 Carrigtohill to Midleton Major Scheme, remain crucially important in improving road safety and providing fit for purpose transport infrastructure along this thriving and growing economic and residential corridor.

Acknowledging the allocation provided for other essential projects, such as the N72/N73 Mallow Relief Road and the M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy Project, it falls short of the level of funding required to maintain momentum on these projects. The Council urges the Department of Transport to reconsider and enhance the financial support for these essential initiatives to ensure their successful, cost effective and timely progression and delivery.

Cork County Council’s commitment to the prosperity and resilience of the county remains unwavering, and it will continue to advocate for the necessary resources and funding to fulfil its vision for countywide vibrant and thriving communities.