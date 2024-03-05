PepsiCo celebrates 50 years in Cork

5 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

PepsiCo is celebrating 50 years in Cork and Ireland through its ’50for50’ campaign. Employees will support a number of Cork charities and organisations by committing to undertake at least 50 good deeds during the year to spread positivity, build closer connections and support the needs of the local community. One of the organisations that PepsiCo will be supporting is the Crann Centre, which hosted the launch of the campaign with a tree planting ceremony.

Since establishing its Irish roots in Little Island in 1974, PepsiCo has been dedicated to making a positive difference in the local community. The ‘50for50’ campaign aligns with the company’s PepsiCo Positive approach, which places sustainability at the centre of how the company will create growth and value by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. The tree planting ceremony at the Crann Centre coincides with Ireland’s National Tree Week, which celebrates the importance of trees in our environment.

Brian Colgan, Site Director of PepsiCo Little Island said: “In marking 50 years in Little Island, we wanted to do something impactful which would reaffirm our dedication to supporting the communities that have been integral to our success. Through the ‘50for50’ campaign, we aspire to carry out meaningful acts to inspire positive change.”

“We are excited to extend our support to organisations who make an impact in the community, starting with the Crann Centre. We are deeply inspired by their work and the profound difference they make in the lives of people and families living with neuro-physical disabilities. We are delighted to launch our ‘50for50’ campaign with this tree planting ceremony, and we look forward to building on this partnership in the year ahead”.

The Crann Centre embodies the true spirit of community support and inclusivity. Founded as a pioneering Irish charity, the Crann Centre provides life-changing solutions for individuals and families living with neuro-physical disabilities. Since opening its doors in 2018, the centre has helped over 500 clients and families through its Model of Care.

Kate Jarvey, Founder & Board Chair of the Crann Centre, said:

”We are honoured that PepsiCo have chosen the Crann Centre as one of their charity partners for their 50th year in Ireland. We just welcomed our 500th family through our doors and it’s because of great support from brilliant partners like PepsiCo who offer their time and resources so that Crann can deliver life changing services for children, adults, and families living with neuro-physical disability. Planting a tree with PepsiCo, to mark our collaboration, is highly symbolic as when we chose our Crann name and the tree logo we wanted to signify the tree of life, growth, strength and resilience.

Throughout 2024, employees based at PepsiCo’s Little Island site will play a pivotal role, engaging in a range of fundraising activities and volunteering their time to support charitable causes and sustainability initiatives. This concerted effort underscores PepsiCo‘s steadfast commitment to corporate responsibility, setting new standards for sustainability and community engagement. Through the integration of sustainability into its operations, PepsiCo continues to pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.