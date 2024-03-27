County Mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn launches Charity Gala

27 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The County Mayor’s Charity Gala will take place at the Radisson Blu Little Island on Friday April 19th raising vital funds for two deserving causes chosen personally by Mayor O’Flynn, Blackwater Search and Recovery Unit and Cope Foundation’s locations in Fermoy and Mitchelstown. The event also marks the Mayor’s successful term of office.

Attendees can expect a night filled with live music, a delectable 3 course dinner, special guests including comedian Bernard Casey and a charity raffle with some fantastic prizes.

Blackwater Search and Recovery Unit is a voluntary organisation committed to providing search and recovery services for missing persons in and around the Blackwater River area. The funds raised at the Mayor’s Charity Gala will contribute to their ongoing efforts to enhance safety and support families in times of crisis.

Cope Foundation is a renowned Cork based non-profit organisation that focuses on empowering people with an intellectual disability and/or autism to live a life of their choosing. The Mayor’s Charity Gala aims to bolster their initiatives, ensuring they can continue to provide essential services to the people they support and their families.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’ Flynn highlighted the importance of this charitable event saying, “It has been my honour and privilege to serve the people of Cork County as their Mayor and I hope the community can join me at the annual County Mayor’s Charity Gala. I’m really looking forward to showcasing all that is great and good about our county on the night. I love that it is not just a glamorous affair; it’s an opportunity for our community to come together and make a real difference. We are proud to support the incredible work of the Blackwater Search and Recovery Unit and Cope Foundation, and we invite everyone to join us for a night of celebration and generosity.”

Maurice Carroll, Chair of Blackwater Search and Recovery Unit said, “We are a completely voluntary organisation established by necessity in 1983. Situated on banks of the Blackwater in the town of Fermoy, we respond when called upon through official channels with over 300 callouts throughout this time. On behalf of the Blackwater Sub Aqua Club we are deeply grateful for the support of the Mayor’s Charity Gala.”

Sean Abbott, Chief Executive Officer, Cope Foundation, commenting at the launch said, “I want to take this opportunity to thank Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn for selecting Cope Foundation to be one of the beneficiaries of the upcoming Gala. This is a great opportunity to highlight the work we do in local communities and funds raised will make a significant difference on the lives of people we support in our Fermoy and Mitchelstown locations. It’s set to be an enjoyable night for all and I welcome businesses across the county to attend and support two worthy Cork charities.”

Don’t miss this chance to be part of an unforgettable evening while contributing to the betterment of our community. Put April 19th, the Cork County Mayor’s Charity Gala in your diary.

Tickets for the Cork County Mayor’s Charity Gala are now on sale, priced at €100 each, and can be purchased online by visiting www.CorkCoCo.ie, by emailing mayor@corkcoco.ie or by calling (021) 4285367. Dress code is semi formal and 100% of proceeds will be distributed equally between Blackwater Search and Recovery Unit and Cope Foundation.