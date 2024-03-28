Business growth organisation ‘CorkBIC’ expands its work beyond Cork

28 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

BIC stands for Business Innovation Centre. It’s a private sector organisation.

CorkBIC, who have been driving innovation and fostering the growth of

start-ups in the South West for 35 years, have launched a new name and

brand as they expand the footprint of their service offering.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney T.D.

officially unveiled the new name, AxisBIC, at an event in Cork City

recently.

Under the new brand they will expand to offer their services to

start-ups in Limerick and Clare, leveraging the extensive startup

infrastructure that already exists in the Mid-West.

AxisBIC is one of four Irish BICs funded by Enterprise Ireland to grow

and support innovative startups who have high growth potential and can

contribute to economic development in their areas.

A team of in-house experts help each entrepreneur to develop a

well-tested business plan, raise investment, manage business

propositions, and arrange agreements with shareholders and investors.

The organisation has an extensive network of partners including local

authorities, universities, investors, business bodies and seasoned

entrepreneurs across Ireland and internationally.

CorkBIC have worked with hundreds of innovative startups across the

South and Mid-West region including Crest Solutions, Workvivo,

Poppulo, Abtran, Green Saffron, AventaMed, among others.

Minister Coveney said: “CorkBIC, now known as AxisBIC, has been a

well-known brand for many years, providing an invaluable service to

entrepreneurs across a range of sectors. This expansion is a great

reflection of AxisBIC’s commitment and dedication to its clients and

their development and I support the endeavours of AxisBIC as they help

to develop innovative entrepreneurs across the South and Mid-West

region.”

Larry O’Donoghue, CEO of AxisBIC said; “We have been working with

innovative entrepreneurs and providing support and essential business

expertise to hundreds of start-ups in Cork and Kerry over the last 35

years. We are excited to develop and grow these collaborations with

entrepreneurs in Clare and Limerick. I would like to recognise all

the support that we’ve received from our partners, many of whom are at

this event today, as we launch the next phase of our journey as

CorkBIC becomes AxisBIC.”

Frank Madden, Founder and Director of Crest Solutions said; “CorkBIC

offered invaluable support to Crest Solutions (now Catalyx) and

enabled us to create a great business from our vision. Starting a new

business can be an extremely daunting experience but the team at

CorkBIC helped us to navigate the many challenges we faced and were a

huge part of our success. I would highly recommend any start-up or

entrepreneur to contact them for advice and assistance. I would like

to congratulate them on their new name and brand and I wish them every

success for the future.”