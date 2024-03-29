RUGBY: Ireland & Munster Star David Kilcoyne Launches 2024 Kinsale Sevens

30 March 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Kinsale Rugby Football Club is delighted to announce the return of the Heineken Kinsale Rugby Sevens event for its 36th year this coming May bank holiday weekend – May 4th & 5th.

At a gala event at the Kinsale Hotel and Spa on Thursday, March 21, Ireland and Munster star Dave Kilcoyne launched the 2024 event, speaking to gathered audience about his own fond memories of

attending the Kinsale event over the years. Dave spoke passionately about the importance of rugby clubs up and down the country to the success of the Munster and Irish teams.

Kinsale Rugby President Paul Kingston also spoke about the excitement of the return of Ireland’s premier sevens rugby weekend. Mr Kingston praised the volunteerism that goes into organizing such an event saying; “Our club is very lucky to have so many great volunteers who make the event run so smoothly. This event is a celebration of local club rugby, and it is thanks to our community that it remains such a popular event.”

Once again, the event takes place over 2 days at the start of May with over 150 matches played across 5 pitches by hundreds of eager amateurs as well as seasoned professionals, all watched by thousands of fans. Kinsale Sevens is delighted to welcome back some of the stars of recent tournaments, and several high-profile elite teams. Already confirmed to play are the Saratoga Jockeys from New York, Speranza 22 founded in Abu Dhabi, and Welsh elite team Butcher 7s.

Sponsored by Heineken, the annual Kinsale Sevens event welcomes thousands of rugby fans to our picturesque sports facility just outside of the historic and scenic

fishing village of Kinsale. With food trucks, tented bars, music, fun and entertainment, the event is much more than a rugby event.

After last year’s triumphant return, the club is looking forward to another positive, rugby-filled weekend, full of good spirit, community, and old-fashioned good craic.