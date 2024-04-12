Taste of Cork chef collab for CBA President’s Dinner & Awards this weekend

12 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

RTE’s Paschal Sheehy will MC the Cork Business Association’s 67th annual President’s Dinner & Cork Business of the Year Awards ceremony this weekend.

The prestigious event, which takes place at the Radisson Blu Hotel Little Island on Saturday 13rd April, is always a highlight for the local business community and anyone with an interest in food as it’s a fantastic showcase of local produce, local chefs and fine dining.

Each year Cork’s top hotel chefs from the Irish Hotels Federation Cork branch collaborate with the CBA and local producers to create a very special ‘Taste of Cork’ menu, offering attendees an unforgettable dining experience.

Following a competitive process, the chefs chosen for this year’s event are ALEX PETIT, Group Executive Head Chef, Trigon Hotels, ALEXION RAMOS, Head Chef, Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Hugh Bailey, Executive Head Chef, Cork’s Vienna Woods, RUDI LIEDENBERG, Executive Chef, The Montenotte Hotel, TIM DALY, Executive Head Chef, The Kingsley Hotel, VASIL BACI, Head Chef, The Imperial Hotel, MARCO MARONGIU, Executive Pastry Chef, Hayfield Manor, RODRIGO DE FINO BENDER, Food & Beverage Manager, The Kingsley Hotel, KEITH COLGAN, Executive Head Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel, and MADU RATHNAYSAKA, Pastry Chef, Vienna Woods Hotel. (https://corkbusiness.ie/ meet-the-chefs/) The food is coordinated by the CBA’s hospitality liaison Claire Nash and Fearghal Harte from The Kingsley.

The CBA President’s Dinner, which is now sold out with a waitlist open, will help raise funds for the President’s chosen charity, The Rainbow Club, supporting young people with autism in Cork.

Guests will also hear from the CBA’s newly elected President Aaron Mansworth (Trigon Hotels) on his plans during his term, and there will be a host of entertainment on the evening.

A highlight of the event each year is the announcement of the winners of the CBA Cork Business of the Year Awards. An incredible 15,000 public votes were cast for the finalists over the past month with the final say from an independent judging panel from Cork City’s business and civic leaders.

The finalists are:

SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS INNOVATION

Oak Fire Pizza

StyleBarn

The Imperial Hotel

BEST NEW BUSINESS IN CORK

Marina Market

Paladar

Oak Fire Pizza

BEST CORK FAMILY BUSINESS

Garry McCarthy trophies

Rugs.ie

McKechnie Cleaning Solutions

BEST CORK HOTEL

Kingsley

Cork International Hotel

Imperial Hotel

BEST CORK RESTAURANT

The Elmtree

Anglers

O’Sullivans Gastropub, Douglas

BEST CORK CAFÉ

Moody Café Vin

Cameron Bakery

Maldron, South Mall

BEST CORK VFI PUB

Franciscan Well

Shelbourne Bar

Liberty Bar

BEST CORK RETAIL BUSINESS

Flowers by To Have and to Hold

Eason’s

Herlihy’s Centra

BEST TOURISM & ARTS EVENT

Cork On a Fork

Crawford Gallery – Programme of Events

Lifetime Lab – Festival of Science

BEST PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS

ePresence

DBFL Consulting Engineering

Alpha Wealth

NuMedical

BEST CORK DIGITAL BUSINESS

Synergy Credit Union

Craving Cork

Kilkenny Design

For more see corkbusiness.ie