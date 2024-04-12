Taste of Cork chef collab for CBA President’s Dinner & Awards this weekend

12 April 2024
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
RTE’s Paschal Sheehy will MC the Cork Business Association’s 67th annual President’s Dinner & Cork Business of the Year Awards ceremony this weekend.
The prestigious event, which takes place at the Radisson Blu Hotel Little Island on Saturday 13rd April, is always a highlight for the local business community and anyone with an interest in food as it’s a fantastic showcase of local produce, local chefs and fine dining.
Each year Cork’s top hotel chefs from the Irish Hotels Federation Cork branch collaborate with the CBA and local producers to create a very special ‘Taste of Cork’ menu, offering attendees an unforgettable dining experience.
Following a competitive process, the chefs chosen for this year’s event are ALEX PETIT, Group Executive Head Chef, Trigon Hotels, ALEXION RAMOS, Head Chef, Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Hugh Bailey, Executive Head Chef, Cork’s Vienna Woods, RUDI LIEDENBERG, Executive Chef, The Montenotte Hotel, TIM DALY, Executive Head Chef, The Kingsley Hotel, VASIL BACI, Head Chef, The Imperial Hotel, MARCO MARONGIU, Executive Pastry Chef, Hayfield Manor, RODRIGO DE FINO BENDER, Food & Beverage Manager, The Kingsley Hotel, KEITH COLGAN, Executive Head Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel, and MADU RATHNAYSAKA, Pastry Chef, Vienna Woods Hotel. (https://corkbusiness.ie/
The CBA President’s Dinner, which is now sold out with a waitlist open, will help raise funds for the President’s chosen charity, The Rainbow Club, supporting young people with autism in Cork.
Guests will also hear from the CBA’s newly elected President Aaron Mansworth (Trigon Hotels) on his plans during his term, and there will be a host of entertainment on the evening.
A highlight of the event each year is the announcement of the winners of the CBA Cork Business of the Year Awards. An incredible 15,000 public votes were cast for the finalists over the past month with the final say from an independent judging panel from Cork City’s business and civic leaders.
The finalists are:
SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS INNOVATION
- Oak Fire Pizza
- StyleBarn
- The Imperial Hotel
BEST NEW BUSINESS IN CORK
- Marina Market
- Paladar
- Oak Fire Pizza
BEST CORK FAMILY BUSINESS
- Garry McCarthy trophies
- Rugs.ie
- McKechnie Cleaning Solutions
BEST CORK HOTEL
- Kingsley
- Cork International Hotel
- Imperial Hotel
BEST CORK RESTAURANT
- The Elmtree
- Anglers
- O’Sullivans Gastropub, Douglas
BEST CORK CAFÉ
- Moody Café Vin
- Cameron Bakery
- Maldron, South Mall
BEST CORK VFI PUB
- Franciscan Well
- Shelbourne Bar
- Liberty Bar
BEST CORK RETAIL BUSINESS
- Flowers by To Have and to Hold
- Eason’s
- Herlihy’s Centra
BEST TOURISM & ARTS EVENT
- Cork On a Fork
- Crawford Gallery – Programme of Events
- Lifetime Lab – Festival of Science
BEST PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS
- ePresence
- DBFL Consulting Engineering
- Alpha Wealth
- NuMedical
BEST CORK DIGITAL BUSINESS
- Synergy Credit Union
- Craving Cork
- Kilkenny Design
For more see corkbusiness.ie