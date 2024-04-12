Montenotte Hotel partners with Cork College of FET- Bishopstown Campus to develop leaders

12 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Montenotte announces its latest partnership with Cork College of FET- Bishopstown Campus, creating two specialised courses to develop the hotel’s leadership team. Passionate about nurturing it’s employees, the team at The Montenotte has co-designed The Supervisory Development Programme (SDP) and Management Development Programme (MDP) with the Skills to Advance Team in Bishopstown Campus to upskill and reskill staff through providing highly subsidised training.

Frits Potgieter, General Manager at The Montenotte, states; “At The Montenotte, we believe in lifelong learning. Our core values – ambition, courage, passion, and integrity – are fuelled by a constant pursuit of knowledge and growth. This partnership with Cork College of FET- Bishopstown Campus exemplifies this philosophy. By investing in the educational development of our team, we are not only empowering their individual journeys, but ensuring we can continue to offer exceptional experiences for our guests. We are excited to embark on this educational journey and believe this initiative will benefit both our team and the entire Cork hospitality industry.”

Valerie Cowman, Director of Further Education and Training Cork ETB, says; “I commend The Montenotte for supporting their staff to develop and upskill for their role. We in Cork College of FET are immensely proud to be working with you on these programmes. Cork College of FET is committed to working with business in Cork to support staff learning and development needs. By partnering together, we can provide real pathways for upskilling and re-skilling for all.”

The Montenotte, having received the prestigious Great Place to Work certification last year, continues to invest in their staff learning and career development. Great Place to Work is an Irish based company that highlights organisations that choose to go the extra mile for their employees, sustaining a positive working environment that empowers staff to give their best and develop their biggest potential. Committed to their employees, The Montenotte is continues to value and nurture talent to thrive.